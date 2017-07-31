News By Tag
Funnel Science Speaking On PPC and Analytics At Dallas Conference
Google AdWords and other online pay-per-click (PPC) platforms have disrupted traditional advertising channels to such an extent that they are often unable to generate a positive return on investment.
In this age of continuous change, business survive or fail based on their ability to generate a steady flow of inbound, quality customer leads. In his one-hour talk, Neil will give examples of how small to medium business (SMBs) can engage with prospective clients and increase the likelihood of these prospects buying the products or services offered by the SMBs.
The annual symposium draws managers who oversee projects in a variety of fields including engineering, construction, healthcare, and transportation, as well as the technologies that support them. Speakers cover topics ranging from using emotional intelligence, to the development of award-winning public-sector projects, to avoiding and recovering from project disasters.
About Funnel Science
Funnel Science is a top performing Google AdWords and Google Analytics management agency that works with businesses to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It specializes in digital marketing and has expert consultants certified in Google AdWords, PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Display Marketing and Bing PPC Advertising. Funnel Science is a Google Premier Partner.
