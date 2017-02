Futurism Technologies to Participate in Mobile World Congress 2017

Contact

Mr. Santosh Kotnis

+1 (323) 332-0344

Mr. Santosh Kotnis
+1 (323) 332-0344
santoshk@futurismtechnologies.com

-- Futurism Technologies, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that they will be participating in Mobile World Congress 2017. The event will be held in Barcelona, Spain from 27th Feb - March 2nd, 2017 at Hall 7, Fira Gran Via. Futurism Technologies will be showcasing at booth no 7K61.Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world's largest mobile industry event, which comprises many events, exhibitions, partner programs, etc. This event helps businesses to discover how they can benefit from upcoming mobile technologies. During the event, the Futurism Technologies will showcase its wide range of "Digital Transformation"portfolio offerings aimed towards driving the digital journey. The company wishes to utilize the opportunity to explain how it employs "Digital Transformation"to help enterprises and technology providers by delivering well integrated customer experience, business efficiency, and value driven outcome through well-defined and developed set of disruptive technologies such as eCommerce, Machine Learning/AI, data analytics, internet of things, mobility, cloud, security and digital marketing services.Futurism Technologies digital marketing experts are looking forward to meet attendees at Hall 7 and Booth 7K61 at Fira Gran Via, to discuss how Futurism Technologies can help them digitally transform their business for better. The company will help customers understand the benefits of its services with examples such as how it is working with a leading European Communication Service Provider (CSP) to drive their digital transformation journey.Futurism Technologies is a provider of Information Technology solutions and services. The organization caters to the requirements of over 1000 clients across the United States, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Futurism is a SEI CMM level 3 Company, and is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified.The organization is well-known for providing IT services include Application Development & Maintenance, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Business Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Application Integration, Enterprise Mobility, Quality Assurance & Testing, Re-engineering & Migration, Robotics, and ERP. The organization also provides Technology Infrastructure Services such as Servers and Framework services, Telecom Infrastructure, and Business Services Management.Please see a brief overview of Futurism Technologies' experience, case studies and service offering below. For more information please visit: http://www.futurismtechnologies.com/