First details for National Tea Day 2017 start to emerge
As National Tea Day gets ever closer details of the most British day of the year are becoming evident
The day itself is all about celebrating the very British affiliation with tea while also highlighting the power of tea as a fundraising and community tool to bring people together.
The highlight of the day itself is the National Tea Day (NTD) on the Roof party at Kensington Roof Gardens in London where 1000 tea lovers will have the chance to sample niche tea blends, enjoy a huge range of snacks and pose for photos with a Queen Victoria lookalike.
On National Tea Day in 2016 #Nationalteaday was one of the top trending hash tags in the UK and in 2017 the organisers want to make sure it is the world.
Speaking to Marco Geraghty a tea analyst working on the day, 'Currently the British consume 165 million cups of tea a day, 2nd only to Ireland on a per capita basis.' One of the aims of National Tea Day 2017 is for everyone in the UK to try a new brew and celebrate what tea does for the UK as a nation.
Several charities are also affiliated with the day including the Ronald McDonald House Charities amongst others, all of whom are running special fundraising tea parties to celebrate the da and raise awareness.
Details of National Tea Day are available at www.nationalteaday.co.uk. If you have any questions about the day or would like to attend the event or sponsor please email info@nationalteaday.co.uk
National Tea Day
***@nationalteaday.co.uk
