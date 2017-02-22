News By Tag
* Nottingham
* Tea
* Dance
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nottingham set to be hit by tea time flash mob
National Tea Day partners with local charity to deliver commuter surprise
The project has been coordinated between National Tea Day and Positive Pathways, a community charity which uses the performing arts to support youngsters. The event has been arranged to mark the 50 day countdown to National Tea Day 2017 on the 21st of April where the nation's biggest tea blends as well as artisan providers will be encouraging everyone in the country to toast to tea!
The dancers will be performing a tea themed dance in Market Square a little after 5pm as unaware commuters are on their way home. It is hoped that the performance will cause the commuters to come to a halt and witness the spectacle and share it on various social media channels.
Marco Geraghty, Director at National Tea Day stated that, 'We are really excited to have partnered with Positive Pathways on what promises to be an incredible performance. It is really great to be part of a project which supports youngsters through the power of tea and community and we believe that the people of Nottingham will think the same'.
He also added that, 'We do want it to be a surprise for most people there but we have had so many people ask to know the time and location so that they can witness it that we are putting an advance notice out for those who really want to see it'.
The dance has been coordinated to mark 50 days until National Tea Day 2017, on the day there will be events all over the country at participating hotels as well as the Official NTD Party at Kensington Roof Gardens in London.
For further details about the Flash Mob or National Tea Day please email info@nationalteaday.co.uk Details about National Tea Day 2017 on the 21st of April can be found at www.nationalteaday.co.uk
Contact
National Tea Day
***@nationalteaday.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse