National Tea Day festival set to change the way Brits look at tea

-- With 165 million cups of tea drunk in the UK every day we don't always take the time to celebrate the role of tea in British culture, its range of tastes and what we can do with it other than drink it!The National Tea Day Festival taking place at Kensington Roof Gardens on the 21of April is about to change all of this.With celebrity chef Mich Turner hosting baking masterclasses showing guests how to make the perfect afternoon tea accompaniment, Tea n Tipple cocktail masterclasses and even a dedicated area to teaching Victorian etiquette this National Tea Day will change the way us Brits look and think about tea.In 2016 #Nationalteaday was one of the top trending hash tags in the UK with thousands of people tagging their favourite brands and taking selfies with their cuppa and in 2017 social media is set to explode with even more activities and competitions.Guests at the event will embark on a journey of tea discovery with niche and artisan blends at the event accompanying household names. There is a Tea From Around The World zone with guests sampling teas from China, Japan and even a Best of British Range.Full details about the event are available at www.nationalteaday.co.uk For any emails of enquiries please contact info@nationalteaday.co.uk