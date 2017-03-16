 
News By Tag
* National Tea Day
* Tea
* Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kensington
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

National Tea Day festival set to change the way Brits look at tea

On the 21st of April the National Tea Day festival will provide UK tea lovers with the ultimate experience
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- With 165 million cups of tea drunk in the UK every day we don't always take the time to celebrate the role of tea in British culture, its range of tastes and what we can do with it other than drink it!

The National Tea Day Festival taking place at Kensington Roof Gardens on the 21st of April is about to change all of this.

With celebrity chef Mich Turner hosting baking masterclasses showing guests how to make the perfect afternoon tea accompaniment, Tea n Tipple cocktail masterclasses and even a dedicated area to teaching Victorian etiquette this National Tea Day will change the way us Brits look and think about tea.

In 2016 #Nationalteaday was one of the top trending hash tags in the UK with thousands of people tagging their favourite brands and taking selfies with their cuppa and in 2017 social media is set to explode with even more activities and competitions.

Guests at the event will embark on a journey of tea discovery with niche and artisan blends at the event accompanying household names. There is a Tea From Around The World zone with guests sampling teas from China, Japan and even a Best of British Range.

Full details about the event are available at www.nationalteaday.co.uk

For any emails of enquiries please contact info@nationalteaday.co.uk

Contact
National Tea Day
***@nationalteaday.co.uk
End
Source:National Tea Day Ltd
Email:***@nationalteaday.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:National Tea Day, Tea, Festival
Industry:Food
Location:Kensington - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Tea Day PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share