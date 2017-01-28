News By Tag
Korenix Aimed JetWave 4020 at Outdoor Wireless Transmission Applications
Korenix Technology, an industrial leading brand in designing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless products, has announced JetWave 4020 Industrial Dual Band Dual Radio 802.11ac Wireless AP to meet the market needs.
JetWave 4020 is specially designed to be deployed in outdoors to provide reliable transmission between, for example, field sites to field sites, field sites to center. It collects information such as video images from the field sites and transmits the data back to the control center without the limitation of wires and distance.
JetWave 4020 is embedded with 2.4G 2T2R + 5G 2T2R bands antenna. Dual Band Dual Radio allows both concurrent and hopping performances;
With the deployment of Korenix JetWave 4020, the user can easy achieve
-Long distance wireless transmission
-IP67 Water-proof for outdoor applications
-Video stream transmission with WIFI connection
-Stable operation under high/low temperature
-M12 USB for configuration restoring
-Wide range coverage embedded antenna for flexible installation
Korenix JetWave 4020 features
-Industry leading 802.11ac WIFI performance
-Dual Band Dual Radios, 2.4G 802.11n + 5.8G 802.11ac Wave 1
-Up to 1.16Gbps concurrent performance
-Internal Dual band 9/10dBi 4T4R MIMO Antenna for both Ceiling/Wall-
-Dual M12 Gigabit Ethernet Bridging or NAT Routing
-Controller-
-WPA/WPA2 Security & VPN/IPSec Connectivity
-IP67 Water-proof, -40~70℃ operating temperature, EN50121-4 EMC protection
-M12 24VDC Power Input
Surveillance application with Korenix JetWave 4020, press here.
Remote Monitoring application with Korenix JetWave 4020, press here.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu / Korenix Technology
***@korenix.com
