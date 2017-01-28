 
News By Tag
* Korenix
* Remote Monitoring
* Wireless
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hsin Tien
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
January 2017
31302928


Korenix Aimed JetWave 4020 at Outdoor Wireless Transmission Applications

 
 
PR_Wireless Application
PR_Wireless Application
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Korenix
Remote Monitoring
Wireless

Industry:
Wireless

Location:
Hsin Tien - New Taipei City - Taiwan

Subject:
Features

HSIN TIEN, Taiwan - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- With the improvement of Wireless technology, solution providers nowadays can conquer the challenge of harsh environments, unstable transmissions, long distance, etc. with waterproof, M12 connectors, IEEE802.11ac technology, 2x2T2R MIMO Antenna and more on the deployment of data communication devices.

Korenix Technology, an industrial leading brand in designing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless products, has announced JetWave 4020 Industrial Dual Band Dual Radio 802.11ac Wireless AP to meet the market needs.

JetWave 4020 is specially designed to be deployed in outdoors to provide reliable transmission between, for example, field sites to field sites, field sites to center. It collects information such as video images from the field sites and transmits the data back to the control center without the limitation of wires and distance.

JetWave 4020 is embedded with 2.4G 2T2R + 5G 2T2R bands antenna. Dual Band Dual Radio allows both concurrent and hopping performances; users can choose to have all antennas transferring and receiving data at the same time to different end devices or connect different antennas to different types of end devices that require various bandwidths.

With the deployment of Korenix JetWave 4020, the user can easy achieve

-Long distance wireless transmission

-IP67 Water-proof for outdoor applications

-Video stream transmission with WIFI connection

-Stable operation under high/low temperature

-M12 USB for configuration restoring

-Wide range coverage embedded antenna for flexible installation

Korenix JetWave 4020 features

-Industry leading 802.11ac WIFI performance

-Dual Band Dual Radios, 2.4G 802.11n + 5.8G 802.11ac Wave 1

-Up to 1.16Gbps concurrent performance

-Internal Dual band 9/10dBi 4T4R MIMO Antenna for both Ceiling/Wall-mounting installation

-Dual M12 Gigabit Ethernet Bridging or NAT Routing

-Controller-based AP management and 100ms Super Roaming, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, Trap, -LLDP for NMS

-WPA/WPA2 Security & VPN/IPSec Connectivity

-IP67 Water-proof, -40~70℃ operating temperature, EN50121-4 EMC protection

-M12 24VDC Power Input

Surveillance application with Korenix JetWave 4020, press here.

Remote Monitoring application with Korenix JetWave 4020, press here.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.

Website: www.korenix.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/

Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

Email: sales@korenix.com

Contact
Sharon Liu / Korenix Technology
***@korenix.com
End
Source:Korenix Technology
Email:***@korenix.com Email Verified
Tags:Korenix, Remote Monitoring, Wireless
Industry:Wireless
Location:Hsin Tien - New Taipei City - Taiwan
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share