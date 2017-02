Korenix Aimed JetWave 4020 at Outdoor Wireless Transmission Applications

PR_Wireless Application

-- With the improvement of Wireless technology, solution providers nowadays can conquer the challenge of harsh environments, unstable transmissions, long distance, etc. with waterproof, M12 connectors, IEEE802.11ac technology, 2x2T2R MIMO Antenna and more on the deployment of data communication devices., an industrial leading brand in designing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless products, has announcedIndustrial Dual Band Dual Radio 802.11ac Wireless AP to meet the market needs.JetWave 4020 is specially designed to be deployed in outdoors to provide reliable transmission between, for example, field sites to field sites, field sites to center. It collects information such as video images from the field sites and transmits the data back to the control center without the limitation of wires and distance.JetWave 4020 is embedded with 2.4G 2T2R + 5G 2T2R bands antenna. Dual Band Dual Radio allows both concurrent and hopping performances;users can choose to have all antennas transferring and receiving data at the same time to different end devices or connect different antennas to different types of end devices that require various bandwidths.-Long distance wireless transmission-IP67 Water-proof for outdoor applications-Video stream transmission with WIFI connection-Stable operation under high/low temperature-M12 USB for configuration restoring-Wide range coverage embedded antenna for flexible installation-Industry leading 802.11ac WIFI performance-Dual Band Dual Radios, 2.4G 802.11n + 5.8G 802.11ac Wave 1-Up to 1.16Gbps concurrent performance-Internal Dual band 9/10dBi 4T4R MIMO Antenna for both Ceiling/Wall-mounting installation-Dual M12 Gigabit Ethernet Bridging or NAT Routing-Controller-based AP management and 100ms Super Roaming, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, Trap, -LLDP for NMS-WPA/WPA2 Security & VPN/IPSec Connectivity-IP67 Water-proof, -40~70℃ operating temperature, EN50121-4 EMC protection-M12 24VDC Power Inputapplication with Korenix JetWave 4020, press here.application with Korenix JetWave 4020, press here., a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com