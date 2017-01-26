 
C.F. Vatterott building new homes near U City Loop

 
 
Breaking ground for three new homes at West End Court in St. Louis.
Breaking ground for three new homes at West End Court in St. Louis.
 
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Ground was broken Jan. 31 for West End Estates, C. F. Vatterott's newest project in the city of St. Louis. The three new-construction, energy-efficient homes are located in the company's West End Estates development of 40 new homes delivered since 2005 at the city's edge on the 5700 block of Cates Avenue near Goodfellow Boulevard, and within walking distance of St. Vincent Greenway-Ruth Porter Mall Park and the popular University City Loop.

The two-story 1,600-square-foot homes have three bedrooms and two full baths and are priced from the $160,000s. One home already has been sold, announced Greg Vatterott Jr., vice-president of C.F. Vatterott Construction.

"With the construction underway of the new Loop Trolley, together with other positive developments in the immediate area, West End Court should add momentum to the good things starting to happen in the area," Vatterott noted.

C.F. Vatterott, which is currently marketing new homes in several locations in the city, is parent company of West End LLC, the developer of West End Court, part of the West End Estates development. In 2016 West End LLC was awarded funding by the Community Development Agency (CDA) to build three new homes on vacant sites on the 5700 block of Cates Avenue.  The lots were purchased by the developer from the city's Land Reutilization Authority (LRA).

The homes feature modern open floor plans, full basement, attached two-car garage and high-efficiency Energy Star HVAC system. The homes include  9-foot first-floor ceilings, six-panel doors and trim, first-floor laundry room and mudroom, ample closets, separate shower and tub per plan, cultured marble vanity tops, and more. Exteriors will feature brick and low-maintenance vinyl siding, enclosed vinyl soffits and aluminum fascia, and 25-year fiberglass roofing shingles.

In addition, buyers of these homes will benefit from a 10-year Tax Abatement, further increasing their affordability, Vatterott said.

Floor plans and details are available online at www.VatterottHomes.com.  Sales will be conducted from C.F. Vatterott's South City sales office at 3832 Blow Street in the builder's Boulevard Heights new-home community. The office is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and staffed by sales representative Stirling Presson, 314-351-6700 (office), 618-910-9410 (cell), or spresson@cfvatterott.com.

C.F. Vatterott holds a premier place among St. Louis home builders. Established in 1919 by Charles F. Vatterott Jr, the company is one of the oldest and most recognized names in the community, offering new homes of unexcelled quality in many areas of Greater St. Louis including the City of St. Louis, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and St. Clair County, Illinois.

