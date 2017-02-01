News By Tag
Announcing Spring Workshops and Training for ArcGIS Developers in Nashville, TN and Biloxi, MS
GIS and Geospatial Developers have an opportunity to get hands-on training in ArcGIS with Python, ArcGIS Server API for JavaScript, and Web AppBuilder with no Coding.
SPRING WORKSHOP DATES:
Building ArcGIS Apps with Web AppBuilder – No Coding! March 29th, Biloxi, MS
JavaScript is an excellent choice for developing web and mobile applications with ArcGIS Server. Custom ArcGIS Server applications written in JavaScript can be delivered to web and mobile platforms with a single code base and without the need for plug-ins. JavaScript is the premiere language for multi-platform application development. In this course you will be introduced to the ArcGIS API for JavaScript and learn basic techniques for creating custom web applications for your organization.
Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/
Getting Started with the ArcGIS Server API for JavaScript, March 30th - 31st, Biloxi, MS
Did you know, JavaScript is the premiere language for multi-platform application development?
Register at: http://geospatialtraining.com/
Programming ArcGIS with Python – Introduction. April 26th and 27th, 2017, Nashville, TN.
In the Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop you will learn introductory level programming ArcGIS with Python skills. This class is based on the book Programming ArcGIS with Python Cookbook (2nd Edition), written by our owner, Eric Pimpler. This is a hands-on style workshop with lots of exercises designed to teach you how to automate your ArcGIS geoprocessing tasks with Python.
Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/
Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop – Intermediate. April 28, 2017, Nashville, TN
In Part 2 of the Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop you will learn intermediate level programming ArcGIS with Python skills.
Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/
All training is in-person. Specific event location will be determined closer to the class date.
About Geospatial Training Solutions
Since 2005, Geospatial Training Services has provided high quality training opportunities for GIS professionals. Our training events are presented in a number of different formats including traditional classroom, live-online, self-paced online with access to the instructor, and self-paced. Our goal is to provide you with the training materials you need in the format you want.
Web: www.geospatialtraining.com
sales@geospatialtraining.com
@gistraining
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Web: www.geo-jobe.com
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
