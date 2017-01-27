 
News By Tag
* Fantasy
* Book Launch
* Ebook
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Fantasy author and poet Veronique Kruger releases 'Pirates', Book 1 of the Shard Trilogy

 
 
Pirates
Pirates
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- From the renowned Cape Townian fantasy author comes another stellar novel. Well known for her previous works, namely the poetry and writing collections 'Take me there' and 'Attempting Authenticity', and an adventurous guide to living life to the fullest in 'Life, Love and Jet Lag', Veronique has published and released Book 1 of the Shard Trilogy, called 'Pirates'.

Here is a small back cover reveal for the novel:

'After running away from an arranged marriage, sixteen year-old Elizabeth Thornley finds herself in the company of one of the most feared pirate crews of the time. But Captain Jack Shard and his ship, the Argo, hold more secrets than she ever imagined. Soon she is pulled into an adventure that spans across this world - and takes her straight into another one'

The novel promises to mix realms of our beloved pirate mythology with fantasy elements. The teaser that the female protagonist would be travelling across worlds tantalises the taste buds, granting us the assurance of vast new areas to explore with the characters. With rich descriptions and a wealth of character development, this will be a fantasy series to watch out for and will surely be on everyone's kindle and ebook reader internationally within no time. Be sure to get your copy early, before you are the last person without one!

You can order your copy on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2kjz1zh

To read more about the author's work, you can visit her blog: https://attemptingauthenticity.wordpress.com/

Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Veronique Kruger
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Fantasy, Book Launch, Ebook
Industry:Books
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Celenic Earth Publications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share