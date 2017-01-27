News By Tag
Fantasy author and poet Veronique Kruger releases 'Pirates', Book 1 of the Shard Trilogy
Here is a small back cover reveal for the novel:
'After running away from an arranged marriage, sixteen year-old Elizabeth Thornley finds herself in the company of one of the most feared pirate crews of the time. But Captain Jack Shard and his ship, the Argo, hold more secrets than she ever imagined. Soon she is pulled into an adventure that spans across this world - and takes her straight into another one'
The novel promises to mix realms of our beloved pirate mythology with fantasy elements. The teaser that the female protagonist would be travelling across worlds tantalises the taste buds, granting us the assurance of vast new areas to explore with the characters. With rich descriptions and a wealth of character development, this will be a fantasy series to watch out for and will surely be on everyone's kindle and ebook reader internationally within no time. Be sure to get your copy early, before you are the last person without one!
You can order your copy on Amazon: http://amzn.to/
To read more about the author's work, you can visit her blog: https://attemptingauthenticity.wordpress.com/
Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
