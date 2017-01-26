 
Fire Ranger Offers Florida Restaurant Owners Training & Consulting for Fire Safety Prevention Plans

Fire Ranger, South Florida's Premier Fire Prevention & Safety Equipment Company is Strong on Helping Increase Safety & Prevent Fires.
 
 
FIRE RANGER FOR Restaurant Safety
FIRE RANGER FOR Restaurant Safety
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Fire Ranger, located at 4009 NE 6th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, announced services to help South Florida restaurant owners prevent fires and promote fire safety. These services include consulting, advice and a fire safety prevention plan for South Florida restaurants. Fire Ranger understands the enormous impact even the smallest fire can have on a restaurant and has designed a program to help restaurant owners understand the type(s) of fire suppression systems, fire safety equipment and training required to protect their investment as well as the training required to operate the equipment effectively.

DID YOU KNOW?    Statistics from USFA (US Fire Administration) show that 91% of cooking fires are small, confined fires with limited damage.

What is "limited damage?"

The report goes on to say that an estimated 5,900 restaurant fires occur annually resulting in approximately 75 injuries and $172 million in property damage. Given these numbers, that's an average of $32,542 PER fire. However this number does not take into effect:


·         Restaurant Closure - time and profits lost (during the fire, after the fire and repair time)

·       The stress of having to deal with the authorities, file an insurance claim, wait for it to be approved, hire workmen to fix the damage

·      The damage to your brand caused by the perception that your restaurant is not safe

·         Damage to staff and subsequent lawsuits

·         The list goes on….

Call Fire Ranger to Ask About Their Fire Prevention Safety Program

Get a fire safety inspection and follow the recommendations in the report to have up-to-date fire suppression systems and the correct type of fire extinguishers in place for the kitchen area and the dining area.

·     Training – get a safety training program for your staff. OSHA estimates that companies that implement effective safety programs can expect reductions of 20% or greater in injury and illness rates, as well as a return of $4 to $6 for every $1 invested in the programs.

·         Schedule regular fire system checks to ensure the fire protection equipment is in good working order. Have fire extinguishers checked annually and ensure an up-to-date certification tags i in place.

·   Check Exhausts for grease build up – according to Restaurant.org/Fire-Prevention-101, "The NFPA Fire Code calls for quarterly inspections of systems in high-volume operations and semiannual inspections in moderate-volume operations. Monthly inspections are required for exhaust systems serving solid-fuel cooking equipment, like wood- or charcoal-burning ovens."

·         Get Peace of Mind by Being Prepared. There is no way to guarantee a fire will never occur but being prepared and having the correct fire safety equipment in place with a staff that knows how to operate it, can significantly reduce a restaurant owner's liability, loss of down time, property and personal damage.

Fire Ranger has been in the fire safety and protection business since 1989 and has been instrumental in protecting restaurants from fires with our fire safety equipment and training classes. Our trained staff will be able to provide insight and fire safety training to help restaurant owners protect their investment. Contact the Fire Ranger Team for more at (954) 566-5430 or online at www.FireRanger.com.

How You Can Take Action: Visit http://www.fireranger.com/contact-us/or call 954-566-5430.

Remember: Fire Ranger delivers. You Can Order Your Fire Extinguishers and Get Them Delivered To Your Door…..at no extra cost!

About: Fire Ranger has been proudly servicing clients and accounts across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. All Fire Ranger technicians and employees are state licensed, insured and approved carriers of the transport workers identification card (T.W.I.C) having passed the federal and military security clearance program, drug screening and background checks. Many condo associations, hotels, restaurants, banks, property managers, boat yards, captains, store owners, schools, churches and factories trust their fire protection needs to our fully trained staff. Fully licensed, insured and experienced we've built our reputation on professionalism, honesty and service.

