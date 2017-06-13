 
LIFE SAFETY ON WATER - What Experienced Yacht Captains Say is the #1 Concern

 
 
Fire Ranger #1 for Marine Fire Safety
Fire Ranger #1 for Marine Fire Safety
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- It might surprise you to learn that hurricanes and storms are not the highest concern on a yacht captain/owner's mind when cruising around South Florida, the Caribbean and South America. While weather, piracy and electrical/mechanical failures do rate high on the list of dangers a yacht captain/owner worries about, it is in fact fire that is the greatest concern.  Some interesting facts you may not know about marine vessel fires include:

·   The USCG's (United States Coast Guard) strict policy prevents their crew from boarding another vessel to fight a fire unless it poses an immediate risk to someone's life. Loss of property is usually the last concern when one is faced with a fire at sea.

·     Fires aboard boats has a track record of ending badly due to a series of variables that increase the danger a fire causes, like the gallons of fuel the vessel is carrying or the small spaces on the yacht where it is difficult to fight the fire plus the added danger of other materials on board that become highly toxic when on fire.

·     According to BoatUs.com, "Preventing fires is just one leg of a three-legged stool that can minimize fire damage. Professionals label these three legs prevention, detection, and suppression." Fire Ranger has been working with yacht owners for over 30 years in South Florida, the Caribbean and South America and provides a full suite of marine fire safety equipment, training solutions and dockside concierge services to aid with these 3 prongs – prevention, detection and suppression.

Detection: Fire Ranger works with vessels to not only install smoke detectors but to ensure that these detectors are linked to an alarm or warning system that will alert the captain/crew. Let's face it, a smoke detector in the engine room could go off but would not be heard if the captain is in the cockpit or if no one is onboard.  Having adequate detection systems that are reliable and are tested regularly is crucial to a Fire Safety Marine Plan. Fire Ranger offers installation of Fire Detection Systems.

Suppression: What happens when prevention fails? Is your crew trained and certified to use your fire safety equipment? Are the fire extinguishers on board the right size and type for the fire? Are there sufficient fire extinguishers properly positioned all over the vessel? According to YachtingMagazine.com, the U.S. Coast Guard says you should make routine drills on emergency procedures a habit. Recommendations include: Practice fire drills, man-overboard and emergency communications drills and make sure everyone onboard knows where to find the fire extinguishers, flares, life vests and life rafts. In addition, "Know how to use a fire extinguisher. The U.S. Coast Guard says to remember P.A.S.S.: Pull the pin, Aim the nozzle at the flames, Squeeze the trigger while holding the extinguisher upright, and Sweep the extinguisher from side to side.

Fire Ranger provides on board and dockside concierge services including inspection of fire suppression systems and fire safety training all crew members. If your crew is unsure what size and number of fire extinguishers the Coast Guard requires, see the charts below or contact us at www.FireRanger.com or 954-566-5430.

Suppression Solutions
Fire Extinguishers – have these within easy reach of the engine room, near heaters, in the galley, cockpit and in cabins. Don't just get the minimum size, because you may find yourself holding an empty cylinder after only 10 to 15 seconds.
Fire Blankets - great for the galley as it can be used to put out a small stove fire without having the corrosive powder from an extinguisher spread all over the room.
Fixed Fire Suppression System – good for the engine room, given the higher risk of fire. The fire can be suppressed without having to open the compartment, which would just give the fire more oxygen and make it grow larger. Consider having Fire Ranger install an automatic fire-suppression system.

At Fire Ranger, we know the statistics are staggering and that having a complete marine fire prevention program in place is crucial for property loss prevention and crew safety. One of the most critical roles yacht owners have in preventing fires is training and regular fire safety inspections.  Fire Prevention is priceless!

Fire Ranger is a leader in marine fire safety equipment and training and has been proudly servicing yacht owners and marinas across the State of Florida, the Caribbean and South America, since 1989. Contact us today to schedule an inspection for your fire safety equipment and fire safety training for your crew. Act Today to Prevent Loss Tomorrow. www.FireRanger.com or 954-566-5430.

Click to Share