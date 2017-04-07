 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


FIRE EXTINGUISHER TRAINING: Why Should Employees Be Trained?

Fire Ranger, South Florida's Premier Fire Prevention & Safety Equipment Company is dedicated to Helping Increase Safety & Prevent Fires.
 
 
TRAINING_60881616_SMALL
TRAINING_60881616_SMALL
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fire Ranger, located at 4009 NE 6th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, now offers employers an easy way to stay compliant with OSHA while ensuring their employees are professionally trained to handle fire extinguishers in the event of a fire hazard. Employers may be aware that it is a requirement to have fire extinguishers in the workplace to be compliant with their local city's fire code but many are unaware that training their employees annually is also a requirement. It is important to note that OSHA prohibits employees from using fire safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, unless they have been trained how to use them.

At Fire Ranger, we know the statistics are staggering and that having a complete fire prevention program in place is crucial for employee safety and compliance. One of the most critical roles business owners have in the workplace to prevent fires is training, training, training.  There is no substitute for having a Fire Safety Plan and being able to implement it.

For the specific OSHA guidelines 1910.157 (g) (1, 2 & 3), visit our website at www.fireranger.com/blog.

Fire Ranger is a leader in fire safety and training and has been proudly servicing clients across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. Our Fire Extinguisher training programs are taught onsite at your business and should be held annually for those employees responsible for addressing any fire emergencies using the equipment available. The fire extinguisher training exercise includes hands on and written material and employees will learn the different types of fires, the class of fire extinguisher that is designed to address the fire and how to safely operate the fire extinguisher.

Fire Prevention is priceless! Call Fire Ranger Today to schedule your next training.

About: Fire Ranger has been proudly servicing clients and accounts across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. All Fire Ranger technicians and employees are state licensed, insured and approved carriers of the transport workers identification card (T.W.I.C) having passed the federal and military security clearance program, drug screening and background checks. Many condo associations, hotels, restaurants, banks, property managers, boat yards, captains, store owners, schools, churches and factories trust their fire protection needs to our fully trained staff. Fully licensed, insured and experienced we've built our reputation on professionalism, honesty and service.

Contact
FIRE RANGER
info@fireranger.com
***@fireranger.com
End
Source:FIRE RANGER
Email:***@fireranger.com Email Verified
