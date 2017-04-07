News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FIRE EXTINGUISHER TRAINING: Why Should Employees Be Trained?
Fire Ranger, South Florida's Premier Fire Prevention & Safety Equipment Company is dedicated to Helping Increase Safety & Prevent Fires.
At Fire Ranger, we know the statistics are staggering and that having a complete fire prevention program in place is crucial for employee safety and compliance. One of the most critical roles business owners have in the workplace to prevent fires is training, training, training. There is no substitute for having a Fire Safety Plan and being able to implement it.
For the specific OSHA guidelines 1910.157 (g) (1, 2 & 3), visit our website at www.fireranger.com/
Fire Ranger is a leader in fire safety and training and has been proudly servicing clients across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. Our Fire Extinguisher training programs are taught onsite at your business and should be held annually for those employees responsible for addressing any fire emergencies using the equipment available. The fire extinguisher training exercise includes hands on and written material and employees will learn the different types of fires, the class of fire extinguisher that is designed to address the fire and how to safely operate the fire extinguisher.
Fire Prevention is priceless! Call Fire Ranger Today to schedule your next training.
About: Fire Ranger has been proudly servicing clients and accounts across the State of Florida, from Key West to Tallahassee, and from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, since 1989. All Fire Ranger technicians and employees are state licensed, insured and approved carriers of the transport workers identification card (T.W.I.C) having passed the federal and military security clearance program, drug screening and background checks. Many condo associations, hotels, restaurants, banks, property managers, boat yards, captains, store owners, schools, churches and factories trust their fire protection needs to our fully trained staff. Fully licensed, insured and experienced we've built our reputation on professionalism, honesty and service.
Contact
FIRE RANGER
info@fireranger.com
***@fireranger.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse