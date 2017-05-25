News By Tag
Expert Recruiters Inc Makes Hiring More Affordable with A La Carte Solutions
Recruiting and Hiring Employees is Now Easier and More Affordable with new a la carte solutions available to employers. Learn How Expert Recruiters Inc., is changing the staffing model to benefit businesses!
Staffing is a time-consuming process and includes several steps to identify, screen and hire the best candidates. Expert Recruiters has taken each step of the process and offers a solution to the employer that may only need or want assistance with that one step, thus saving businesses both time and money. BONUS: Along with each service, Expert Recruiters Inc., offers their expertise and will provide a recommendation to the business owner, to aid in the decision when matching the ideal candidate to the position.
The menu of staffing a la carte solutions includes:
1. Sourcing – understanding the job requirements, writing and placing the ads effectively for maximum exposure online and offline.
2. Sorting & Review Applications – systematically reviewing the applications based on client's pre-approved criteria
3. Qualifying/Evaluate/
4. Screening – conducting the interview, reference check and background check per client's criteria.
5. Prepare and Make an Offer – research & provide client with industry salary ranges by job category, create offer per client's request and make offer to candidate
6. Payroll – handle all aspects of payroll and deductions on behalf of client
Expert Recruiters Inc., is committed to meeting the staffing needs of businesses. Their new flexible staffing solutions allow clients to choose only the services they need at the time they need them. Pricing is affordable and based on a per hour basis or on the itemized service itself.
Expert Recruiters Inc., (ERI) is a full-service staffing and recruiting agency offering flexible staffing solutions and has placed thousands of qualified candidates in Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire positions throughout the state of Florida and has helped companies perform Executive Searches throughout the United States. Expert Recruiters Inc., (ERI) has an outstanding reputation for placing dependable, skilled and motivated candidates through the dedication of their talented team that has over 65 years of combined staffing and recruiting expertise.
Expert Recruiters, Inc. partners with HR teams and Hiring Managers as a key source to meet clients' management goals. We pride ourselves on helping employers to reduce the amount of time spent in the hiring process, increase savings through flexible placement and by providing ongoing consultation. Our national recruitment team finds, screens, qualifies, interviews, tests and reference checks the ideal candidates. Let us help you find the right candidate while you focus on your core business.
For more information contact:
Expert Recruiters Inc.
8050 North University Drive Suite 209
Tamarac, Florida 33321
(954) 597-7700, Fax (954) 597-7799
Email: info@eristaffing.com
www.expertrecruitersinc.com
Contact
Expert Recruiters Inc
954-597-7700
***@eristaffing.com
