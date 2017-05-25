 
News By Tag
* Staffing
* Temp Hires
* Cheap Employees
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tamarac
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Expert Recruiters Inc Makes Hiring More Affordable with A La Carte Solutions

Recruiting and Hiring Employees is Now Easier and More Affordable with new a la carte solutions available to employers. Learn How Expert Recruiters Inc., is changing the staffing model to benefit businesses!
 
 
WE ARE HERE FOR YOUR EMERGENCIES
WE ARE HERE FOR YOUR EMERGENCIES
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Staffing
Temp Hires
Cheap Employees

Industry:
Business

Location:
Tamarac - Florida - US

Subject:
Services

TAMARAC, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Expert Recruiters Inc., announces their new line of a la carte staffing solutions to meet the ever-increasing demand for flexibility in the job market. Many companies no longer need or can afford a full recruiting and hiring package and the experts at ERI have listened and created a cost effective program to meet these needs.

Staffing is a time-consuming process and includes several steps to identify, screen and hire the best candidates. Expert Recruiters has taken each step of the process and offers a solution to the employer that may only need or want assistance with that one step, thus saving businesses both time and money. BONUS: Along with each service, Expert Recruiters Inc., offers their expertise and will provide a recommendation to the business owner, to aid in the decision when matching the ideal candidate to the position.

The menu of staffing a la carte solutions includes:

1.       Sourcing – understanding the job requirements, writing and placing the ads effectively for maximum exposure online and offline.

2.       Sorting & Review Applications – systematically reviewing the applications based on client's pre-approved criteria

3.       Qualifying/Evaluate/Testing – conduct testing as required by client to test candidate's abilities

4.       Screening – conducting the interview, reference check and background check per client's criteria.

5.       Prepare and Make an Offer – research & provide client with industry salary ranges by job category, create offer per client's request and make offer to candidate

6.       Payroll – handle all aspects of payroll and deductions on behalf of client

Expert Recruiters Inc., is committed to meeting the staffing needs of businesses. Their new flexible staffing solutions allow clients to choose only the services they need at the time they need them. Pricing is affordable and based on a per hour basis or on the itemized service itself.

Expert Recruiters Inc., (ERI) is a full-service staffing and recruiting agency offering flexible staffing solutions and has placed thousands of qualified candidates in Temporary, Temp-to-Hire and Direct Hire positions throughout the state of Florida and has helped companies perform Executive Searches throughout the United States. Expert Recruiters Inc., (ERI) has an outstanding reputation for placing dependable, skilled and motivated candidates through the dedication of their talented team that has over 65 years of combined staffing and recruiting expertise.

Expert Recruiters, Inc. partners with HR teams and Hiring Managers as a key source to meet clients' management goals. We pride ourselves on helping employers to reduce the amount of time spent in the hiring process, increase savings through flexible placement and by providing ongoing consultation. Our national recruitment team finds, screens, qualifies, interviews, tests and reference checks the ideal candidates. Let us help you find the right candidate while you focus on your core business.

For more information contact:

Expert Recruiters Inc.
8050 North University Drive Suite 209
Tamarac, Florida 33321
(954) 597-7700, Fax (954) 597-7799
Email: info@eristaffing.com
www.expertrecruitersinc.com

Contact
Expert Recruiters Inc
954-597-7700
***@eristaffing.com
End
Source:Expert Recruiters Inc (ERI)
Email:***@eristaffing.com
Tags:Staffing, Temp Hires, Cheap Employees
Industry:Business
Location:Tamarac - Florida - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Soaring Success Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share