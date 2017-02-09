News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis is an addition to Arcadia Publishing's popular Images of America series. The hardcover book is written by local author Iric Nathanson.
Downtown Minneapolis evolved from a collection of modest frame buildings on the banks of the Mississippi River to the high-rise center of a modern American metropolis. With a burgeoning milling industry powering the local economy, the early frame structures soon gave way to substantial brick and masonry buildings, lining the streets of a bustling 19th-century commercial district. Downtown continued to prosper during the early years of the 20th century, aided by advances in transportation and communications. The heart of the city held its own during the Great Depression and World War II, but the postwar era brought new challenges as a suburban boom threatened the city's economic foundation. Enterprising local leaders responded with innovative developments to meet these challenges, and a reinvigorated downtown took on a new role as the site of a dynamic new residential community, now home to nearly 40,000 city residents.
About the Author:
Iric Nathanson writes and lectures about local history. His articles have appeared in a variety of local publications including the StarTribune, Minnesota History, Hennepin History and MinnPost. Iric's 2010 book, Minneapolis in the Twentieth Century, the Growth of an American City, was a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
801 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55402
When: Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
