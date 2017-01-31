News By Tag
Kaptivating Hospitality Group Welcomes Hotel Beacon to its Portfolio of Resort Clients
Chris Wichers, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kaptivating Hospitality Group, said "The Beacon South Beach is the heart and soul of a Miami Beach resort experience. Its historic art deco facilities, beach front location, proximity to shopping and Miami nightlife have long made it a top choice. We are excited to continue our relationship with the Beacon and expand upon their direct marketing objectives for 2017. The blend of the Beacon's business objectives with our proven technology platform to drive traffic and direct bookings is a great partnership. We are pleased to include this wonderful boutique hotel in our roster of long term clients."
Elvis Taylor, General Manager of the Beacon South Beach, added, "Our resort's wonderful location and highly rated service are well known in Miami Beach. Our plan for 2017 includes aggressive marketing to generate more social engagement and bookings at a low cost. We are delighted to be working with Kaptivating Hospitality Group and to use their Marketplace Intelligence platform. The impact on revenues and ROI thus far is excellent."
Mr. Wichers further noted that the use of social media platforms has evolved into an important business tool for hoteliers. Our Marketplace Intelligence solution allows them to engage with prospective guests. We capture social network conversations and marry them with tailored hotel offers and marketing messages to generate direct booking opportunities.
ABOUT KAPTIVATING HOSPITALITY GROUP:Kaptivating Hospitality Group is an online data intelligence and marketing company that has developed a new and innovative distribution channel to reach very large audiences of consumers with real-time interest in booking rooms directly with hotels. The leadership and staff have decades of operating hotel experiences in independent and branded hotels. Kaptivating Hospitality is part of the Kaptivating Technology family of enterprises that help companies thrive in a connected world. Kaptivating Technology provides a wide range of cloud-based, social media driven data analytics services to a broad range of clients in the hospitality, advocacy and media industries. For more information visit us at www.kaptivatingHG.com
