Kaptivating Technology Appoints Tom Galido As New CEO
Mr. Galido to oversee implementation of strategic growth plan for social media marketing technology company
Mr. Galido , 42 years old has spent his 20-year career providing innovative technology solutions to Fortune 100 companies to maximize their consumer brand management and social media marketing. Most recently Mr Galido was the head of Data and Insights for ZEFR the leading contextual advertising platform for video, and founded the team that became the preferred insights vendor for Google YouTube programs such as Brand Labs, Creator Academy and Brand Partner Program.
Mr. Palmer noted; "Tom is an accomplished executive with a deep understanding of our business, operations and strategy we are implementing including our technology and deep operations team. We look forward to Tom providing the leadership, energy and vision to the enormous market opportunity we are addressing, as he has successfully done many times before in his successful career."
"It is an honor to be appointed CEO of this great marketing technology company", said Mr Galido. "During my tenure on the board of advisors of Kaptivating I have been able to acquire an intimate knowledge of where we are and more importantly of where we need to go to drive value for our customers, partners and other stakeholders."
ABOUT TOM GALIDO: In addition to his role at ZEFR, Mr. Galido has served as operations leader at CityGrid, a leading advertising network, was Head of Analytics for Livenation Entertainment and has provided strategic consulting to leading companies such as L'Oréal Paris, Yahoo, Miller Brewing Company and Kimberly-Clark. Tom received his BA from Loyola Marymount University. Also, he completed the Hansard Scholars Program at London School of Economics and holds an MBA from Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.
ABOUT KAPTIVATING TECHNOLOGY LLC:Kaptivating Technology is an online data intelligence and marketing company that has developed a new and innovative distribution channel to reach very large audiences of consumers with real-time interest in purchasing goods or services. Kaptivating Technology helps companies thrive in a connected world by providing a wide range of cloud-based, social media driven data analytics services to a broad range of clients in the hospitality, advocacy and media industries. For more information visit us at www.kaptivating.com
Media Contact
Mina Atac- Director of Communications
18447708103
***@kaptivating.com
