 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Ceo
* Tom Galido
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Kaptivating Technology Appoints Tom Galido As New CEO

Mr. Galido to oversee implementation of strategic growth plan for social media marketing technology company
 
 
Tom Galido
Tom Galido
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* Ceo
* Tom Galido

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Executives

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Palmer, Chairman of Kaptivating Technology, a leading provider of next-generation real-time marketing technology, announced today the appointment of Tom Galido as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Galido , 42 years old has spent his 20-year career providing innovative technology solutions to Fortune 100 companies to maximize their consumer brand management and social media marketing. Most recently Mr Galido was the head of Data and Insights for ZEFR the leading contextual advertising platform for video, and founded the team that became the preferred insights vendor for Google YouTube programs such as Brand Labs, Creator Academy and Brand Partner Program.

Mr. Palmer noted; "Tom is an accomplished executive with a deep understanding of our business, operations and strategy we are implementing including our technology and deep operations team. We look forward to Tom providing the leadership, energy and vision to the enormous market opportunity we are addressing, as he has successfully done many times before in his successful career."

"It is an honor to be appointed CEO of this great marketing technology company", said Mr Galido. "During my tenure on the board of advisors of Kaptivating I have been able to acquire an intimate knowledge of where we are and more importantly of where we need to go to drive value for our customers, partners and other stakeholders."

ABOUT TOM GALIDO:  In addition to his role at ZEFR, Mr. Galido has served as operations leader at CityGrid, a leading advertising network, was Head of Analytics for Livenation Entertainment and has provided strategic consulting to leading companies such as L'Oréal Paris, Yahoo, Miller Brewing Company and Kimberly-Clark.  Tom received his BA from Loyola Marymount University.  Also, he completed the Hansard Scholars Program at London School of Economics and holds an MBA from Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.

ABOUT KAPTIVATING TECHNOLOGY LLC:Kaptivating Technology is an online data intelligence and marketing company that has developed a new and innovative distribution channel to reach very large audiences of consumers with real-time interest in purchasing goods or services. Kaptivating Technology helps companies thrive in a connected world by providing a wide range of cloud-based, social media driven data analytics services to a broad range of clients in the hospitality, advocacy and media industries. For more information visit us at www.kaptivating.com

Media Contact
Mina Atac- Director of Communications
18447708103
***@kaptivating.com
End
Source:Kaptivating Technology
Email:***@kaptivating.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Ceo, Tom Galido
Industry:Technology
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kaptivating Hospitality Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share