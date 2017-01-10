News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kaptivating Hospitality Group Welcomes Hotel Stratford To Its Portfolio Of Hotel Clients
Chris Wichers, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kaptivating Hospitality Group, said "Hotel Stratford is highly rated and wonderfully located hotel on Union Square. We are excited to be working with them adding to their direct marketing objectives for 2017. We compliment those efforts by combining our extensive knowledge of hotel marketing with a proven technology platform to drive traffic and direct bookings. We are pleased to have been selected by the Hotel Stratford."
Jamie Daly, General Manager of Hotel Stratford, added, "Our hotel's location, cleanliness and services are well known by travelers to San Francisco. As we considered our 2017 marketing efforts, greater social media engagement was top on our list. Cost effectiveness was also a key concern. We are excited to be working with Kaptivating Hospitality Group to expand our profile using their Marketplace Intelligence platform. The low cost and ROI thus far are excellent."
Mr. Wichers further noted that the use of social media platforms has evolved into an important business tool for hoteliers. Our Marketplace Intelligence solution allows them to engage with prospective guests. We capture social network conversations and marry them with tailored hotel offers and marketing messages to generate direct booking opportunities.
ABOUT KAPTIVATING HOSPITALITY GROUP:Kaptivating Hospitality Group is an online data intelligence and marketing company that has developed a new and innovative distribution channel to reach very large audiences of consumers with real-time interest in booking rooms directly with hotels. The leadership and staff have decades of operating hotel experiences in independent and branded hotels. Kaptivating Hospitality is part of the Kaptivating Technology family of enterprises that help companies thrive in a connected world. Kaptivating Technology provides a wide range of cloud-based, social media driven data analytics services to a broad range of clients in the hospitality, advocacy and media industries. For more information visit us at www.kaptivatingHG.com
Media Contact
Mina Atac
18447708103
mina.atac@kaptivating.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse