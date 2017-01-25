News By Tag
Joseph J. Melnick Joins Warner Norcross as Marketing and Business Development Director
With more than 25 years of experience in the legal industry, Joseph J. Melnick has joined the law firm of Warner Norcross & Judd LLP as director of marketing and business development.
"We are very pleased to welcome Joe to our team," said Douglas A. Dozeman, managing partner. "He brings tremendous expertise in all aspects of marketing and business development to the firm, along with extensive experience working in the legal field."
"Joe has deep connections in the Metro Detroit market, which remains a key growth area for Warner Norcross. We look forward to putting his knowledge and skills to work in the coming months."
Prior to joining Warner Norcross, Melnick served as both an independent consultant and an in-house director for national and regional law firms. Most recently, he served as president and managing director of KNC Strategies, LLC in Detroit, a consulting firm that provided business development, strategy and marketing services to legal and other professional services firms, as well as nonprofits.
Melnick also led business development initiatives for Honigman and Butzel Long, working in the Detroit offices of both of these AmLaw 200 firms. In these roles, he led expansion efforts into new geographic markets and practice areas, instituted branding and positioning initiatives, coached pitch teams and established numerous programs to enhance individual skills and firm visibility.
A leader in his field, Melnick has authored and presented dozens of marketing and strategic planning articles and seminars for professional journals and conferences, including the 2015 National Legal Marketing Association Conference.
Active professionally, Melnick is a member of the Legal Marketing Association and the Marketing and Sales Executives of Detroit and has been involved in leadership roles with numerous Detroit area organizations. He currently sits on the International Advisory Board of the Automation Alley Technology Consortium and the International Business Attraction Committee for the Detroit Regional Economic Partnership. He also serves on the Michigan community advisory board and was state advocacy chair for the American Diabetes Association.
Melnick holds a bachelor of arts from New College of Florida in Sarasota and a master's degree in business administration from Tulane University.
Melnick currently resides in Pleasant Ridge with his wife, Stephanie. They have three adult children.
