"The Settler's Handbook": The #1 Relocation Guide to the US Virgin Islands

 
 
ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands, U.S. - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The "Settler's Handbook for the U.S. Virgin Islands", a highly recommended source for those considering moving to or investing in the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island. Now in the 18th print edition, The Settler's Handbook has just been released in the first e-book version. The e-book edition is a replica of the paperback 18th edition which was released in April 2016. For over 40 years, this guide which is updated every 2 years and contains over 200 pages with historical facts, cultural tidbits, practical advice, labor market, housing, a directory and so much more for the would be relocating reader, has been the go-to publication for thousands. Within this one compact source you will get information laid out in an easy to "read and find" format. Get your copy today from online retailers like Amazon, iBookstore (Apple), Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google, Baker & Taylor and eBookIt.com.

About eBookIt.com
Since 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts) has helped thousands of authors and publishers get their books converted to ebook format, and distributed to all the major ebook retailers, including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Apple iBookstore, Kobo, Sony Readerstore, Ingram Digital, and Google eBookstore.

Sandra Gutierrez
***@visettlershandbook.com
