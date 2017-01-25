News By Tag
A Rise in Tourism Calls for more Easily Accessible Information - Is there a place to find it all?
www.VictoriaBC.ca launches its website redesign with new, easier navigation and information
The information guests are seeking won't be coming from a pamphlet in a visitor's center or in a newspaper ad. In fact, you're hard pressed to spot a tourist by their foldout map anymore. Welcome to the age of the Internet: Information is now at the fingertips of millions of individuals within seconds. The question isn't whether or not the information is out there, however, but if there's somewhere other than Google to find it all in one place; and the answer is yes.
Victoria finally has a one-stop see and do it all website that hit the Internet earlier this month. Recently revamped with a clean look, interactive photo feed and smoothly flowing pages, Www.VictoriaBC.ca is one of the leading webpages for visitors searching for information on the area. Nearly any kind of vacationing style is addressed with informational pages dedicated to different dining styles, ranges of accommodation, top sites and activities, plenty of outdoor information and a blog to get firsthand information.
"Most tourism websites are designed in terms of paid listings. VictoriaBC.ca is designed to the benefit of the tourist… the layout makes finding things to do in Victoria very easy," says Sam Vandervalk, owner of the www.VictoriaBC.ca website. "Content is continually being added, so return viewers will have an incentive revisit the website."
Although the site is geared towards the tourists themselves, there is also an added bonus for Victoria's local business scene through promoting discounts at local businesses. That way, both tourists and locals are benefiting from the website. With a stronger social media presence, an increase in Google searches and more and more referrals, the website, as well as its content and information, will continue to rise with the tourism industry moving forward.
