N2ITSM Job Fairs Coming to Colorado Springs on February 8 & 9
S4 Inc. and team invite N2ITSM incumbents and candidates to job fairs
The N2ITSM contract allows S4 Inc. and its team to provide information technology service management including classified and unclassified data, voice, and video networks. Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado and Mexico.
S4 brings over seventeen years of experience providing innovative and responsive IT solutions to US Government and Department of Defense (DoD) customers to this effort. This includes over five years supporting NORAD and USNORTHCOM as a prime contractor on the TA2S contract.
Join us on Wed., 2/8/17 at The Club, Peterson AFB, CO from 7am-3pm (if you already have access to the base); or Thur., 2/9/17 at the Radisson Inn, 1645 Newport Road, Colorado Springs, CO from 7am-2pm. If you are unable to attend, send your resume to n2itsm@s4inc.com.
About S4 Inc.
S4 Inc. is a professional services firm specializing in Enterprise Information Technology (IT) Solutions; Advisory & Assistance Services (A&AS); and Cyber Security.
S4 delivers mission critical support to such organizations as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Defense (DoD), the US Government, and subordinate agencies and commands. We have assembled the resources and domain knowledge to deliver leading edge solutions to both peacetime planners and war fighters within scope, on time and within budget. Headquartered in Bedford, MA, S4 has offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Dayton, OH, Huntsville, AL, and Omaha, NE, as well as project sites across the United States.
S4 Inc. has the agility, strategy and insight to provide effective solutions to rapidly changing needs. For more information about S4, please visit http://www.s4inc.com/
Contact
Mr. Jay Davis
719.302.5564
jdavis@s4inc.com
