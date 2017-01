Manufacturing Roundtable To Hold Networking Event at Haas Automation, February 9

Manufacturing Roundtable of Ventura County, in partnership with the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County, is hosting a networking event at Haas Automation, Inc. in Oxnard, Thursday, February 9.

Contact

Diane Rumbaugh

***@rumbaughpr.com Diane Rumbaugh

End

-- Manufacturing Roundtable of Ventura County, in partnership with the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County, is hosting a networking event at Haas Automation, Inc. in Oxnard, Thursday, February 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event, which includes an informal reception, networking and an optional site tour, is free and open to manufacturing professionals.The evening is an opportunity to share perspectives on local manufacturing issues and learn about business opportunities.Past Manufacturing Roundtable events have taken place at Ventura County manufacturers Kinamed, Milgard Windows & Doors and Hi-Tech Engineering.About the Manufacturing Roundtable of Ventura CountyManufacturing Roundtable of Ventura County members are manufacturing leaders who are committed to developing a skilled local workforce, strengthening regional networks and advancing manufacturing business success in Ventura County.About the Workforce Development BoardThe Workforce Development Board of Ventura County administers federal funds that help to support American Job Center locations and other free job seeker, youth, and employer programs and services in Ventura County. For more information, call 800-500-7705 or visit http://workforceventuracounty.org Haas Automation is at 2800 Sturgis Rd, Oxnard. To register for the event, call 805-477-5306 or email MaOdezza.Robite@ventura.org by February 7. Space is limited.