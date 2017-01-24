 
News By Tag
* Digital Signage
* Professional Av
* Lcd
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Augsburg
  Bavaria
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

DynaScan Expands European Presence with the Addition of Office and Showroom in the Augsburg, Germany

DynaScan Technology opens a new sales office and showroom in Augsburg, Germany. Kerstin Muller, a 17-year veteran in the professional AV industry, appointed Business Development manager for DynaScan.
 
 
Kerstin Muller
Kerstin Muller
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Signage
* Professional Av
* Lcd

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Augsburg - Bavaria - Germany

Subject:
* Executives

AUGSBURG, Germany - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- DynaScan Technology, the industry leader in manufacturing professional display solutions, today announced it has expanded its European presence with the opening of a sales office and showroom in Augsburg, Germany. This new location will allow DynaScan to better serve existing and future customers in the region. Kerstin Muller, a veteran in the professional AV industry, has been appointed to oversee the company's development efforts in the DACH digital display market for DynaScan's line of premium public displays, and manage channel distribution.

The new location is expected to efficiently serve the needs of the digital display market throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "The addition of an office in Germany is an integral step in better connecting with our customers in the DACH region. It will allow us to increase our pre- and post-sales support and demonstrate the latest technology DynaScan has to offer," noted DynaScan President, Alan Kaufman.

Ms. Muller joins DynaScan as a business development manager with over 17 years of sales and development experience in the professional AV industry with a focus on large-format displays, touch solutions, and POS systems.

The new office is located at Südtirolerstrasse 9, 86165 Augsburg, Germany. Contact the office at +49 (0)821 8083068 or by emailing info@dynascandisplay.com.

About DynaScan Technology, Inc.

DynaScan Technology, Inc. is an innovative premium visual solution provider, manufacturing a full range of high brightness and narrow bezel professional LCDs as well as the award-winning line of DynaScan 360° cylindrical LED video displays. DynaScan digital signage products have been installed in locations around the world for use in advertising, public information and entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.dynascanusa.com or follow @DynaScan on Twitter.
End
Source:DynaScan Technology
Email:***@dynascandisplay.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DynaScan Technology, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share