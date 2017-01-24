News By Tag
DynaScan Expands European Presence with the Addition of Office and Showroom in the Augsburg, Germany
DynaScan Technology opens a new sales office and showroom in Augsburg, Germany. Kerstin Muller, a 17-year veteran in the professional AV industry, appointed Business Development manager for DynaScan.
The new location is expected to efficiently serve the needs of the digital display market throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "The addition of an office in Germany is an integral step in better connecting with our customers in the DACH region. It will allow us to increase our pre- and post-sales support and demonstrate the latest technology DynaScan has to offer," noted DynaScan President, Alan Kaufman.
Ms. Muller joins DynaScan as a business development manager with over 17 years of sales and development experience in the professional AV industry with a focus on large-format displays, touch solutions, and POS systems.
The new office is located at Südtirolerstrasse 9, 86165 Augsburg, Germany. Contact the office at +49 (0)821 8083068 or by emailing info@dynascandisplay.com.
About DynaScan Technology, Inc.
DynaScan Technology, Inc. is an innovative premium visual solution provider, manufacturing a full range of high brightness and narrow bezel professional LCDs as well as the award-winning line of DynaScan 360° cylindrical LED video displays. DynaScan digital signage products have been installed in locations around the world for use in advertising, public information and entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.dynascanusa.com or follow @DynaScan on Twitter.
