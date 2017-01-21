News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MEDraysintell releases its Proton Therapy Market Essentials report 2017
Key facts and figures on Proton Therapy to advice non-industry insiders.
This "Proton Therapy Market Essentials" report will be a real asset for institutions looking to implement a new proton therapy center and for the financial community (investors, investment bankers and M&A professionals)
This condensed report, with over 30 tables and figures, provides the most accurate and up-to-date information related to the proton therapy industry. It includes important insights on the market, analyzing past evolutions and future trends to the year 2030, key drivers and vendors, mostly in tabulated forms with the most recent and precise figures and names. It covers also carbon therapy.
The report is available at the price of EUR 600.
Contact Paul-Emmanuel Goethals for information and to order:
peg@medraysintell.com or +32 491 080 968
MEDraysintell believes it is the right moment to publish such a "Market Essentials" report as proton therapy has entered an era of high potential for growth and becomes a real part of the global radiotherapy world. Most proton therapy vendors already have, or are developing a compact proton therapy system which, along with a growing number of clinical evidence regarding its efficacy, will drive proton therapy to be used to treat a broader number of patients.
MEDraysintell has already supported numerous companies globally helping them to better understand these markets, and welcomes your requests for specific intelligence needs in these areas.
About MEDraysintell
Strategic intelligence for the radiation healthcare
Bringing value to Businesses and Investors!
MEDraysintell is a team of international experts providing first-rate strategic intelligence in nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, proton therapy and brachytherapy.
We offer the most comprehensive set of reports and directories, with over 1,900 pages of unrivaled intelligence covering some of the most exciting healthcare technologies using radiation for diagnosis and treatment. We offer client-specific intelligence in the field of radiation healthcare, with the upmost knowledge leveraging our extended network of worldwide contacts. We are proud to support numerous companies globally, helping them better understand the markets, competitive environment as well as the potential of merger and acquisitions (M&A) and technology development. We have repeat satisfied clients operating in the field of medical radiation, investment banks and institutional investors, large international consulting firms and universities research laboratories.
MEDraysintell was created in 2013 by Paul-Emmanuel Goethals and Richard Zimmermann. It combines over 40 years of experience in radiation healthcare. www.medraysintell.com
Contact
Paul-Emmanuel Goethals, MBA
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
+32491080968
***@medraysintell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse