Edupliance Announces Critical Webinar To Discuss FDA Regulation of GMO Labeling

End

--announces webinar titled, "" that aims to update attendees about the status of GMO's in the USA and the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration)position on GMO's and GMO labeling. The event goeson Thursday, February 9, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.A genetically modified organism, or GMO, is an organism that has had its DNA altered or modified in some way through genetic engineering. According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), genetically engineered foods have had foreign genes (genes from other plants or animals) inserted into their genetic codes. The potential benefits are foods that are tastier, more nutritious and resistant to diseases and droughts. By far the biggest use of GMO technology has been in large-scale agricultural crops. If there is a meaningful difference in the safety, composition or nutrition of the crop from which the ingredients were derived, the FDA could require additional information be added to the label of that product.The 1 hour webinar will be conducted by https://www.edupliance.com/ webinar/fda- regulation-of- gmo-... ), an expert with 35 years of regulatory experience working in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. She was Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Americas for Cadbury Adams and Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Adams division of Pfizer before that. Prior to that she was Associate Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Warner-Lambert company and Associate Director Regulatory Affairs at American Home Products Whitehall-Robbins Division.• Status of GMO's in the USA.• FDA Position on GMO's/GE foods.• FDA Biotechnology Policy & Consultation Program.• Worldwide GMO Labeling Regulations.• State Initiatives & Vermont Law re: GMO Labeling.• HR 1599: Proposed Bill to Override State Labeling Laws.• July 2016 Compromise GMO Labeling Bill.Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.support@edupliance.com