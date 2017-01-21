News By Tag
Edupliance Announces Critical Webinar To Discuss FDA Regulation of GMO Labeling
A genetically modified organism, or GMO, is an organism that has had its DNA altered or modified in some way through genetic engineering. According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), genetically engineered foods have had foreign genes (genes from other plants or animals) inserted into their genetic codes. The potential benefits are foods that are tastier, more nutritious and resistant to diseases and droughts. By far the biggest use of GMO technology has been in large-scale agricultural crops. If there is a meaningful difference in the safety, composition or nutrition of the crop from which the ingredients were derived, the FDA could require additional information be added to the label of that product.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• Status of GMO's in the USA.
• FDA Position on GMO's/GE foods.
• FDA Biotechnology Policy & Consultation Program.
• Worldwide GMO Labeling Regulations.
• State Initiatives & Vermont Law re: GMO Labeling.
• HR 1599: Proposed Bill to Override State Labeling Laws.
• July 2016 Compromise GMO Labeling Bill.
About Edupliance
Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
