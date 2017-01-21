 
News By Tag
* FDA GMO labeling
* GMO USA
* Compromise GMO Labeling Bill
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hillsboro
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Edupliance Announces Critical Webinar To Discuss FDA Regulation of GMO Labeling

 
 
gmo-hero
gmo-hero
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
FDA GMO labeling
GMO USA
Compromise GMO Labeling Bill

Industry:
Food

Location:
Hillsboro - Oregon - US

Subject:
Events

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "FDA Regulation of GMO Labeling" that aims to update attendees about the status of GMO's in the USA and the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) position on GMO's and GMO labeling. The event goes LIVE on Thursday, February 9, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.

A genetically modified organism, or GMO, is an organism that has had its DNA altered or modified in some way through genetic engineering. According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), genetically engineered foods have had foreign genes (genes from other plants or animals) inserted into their genetic codes. The potential benefits are foods that are tastier, more nutritious and resistant to diseases and droughts. By far the biggest use of GMO technology has been in large-scale agricultural crops. If there is a meaningful difference in the safety, composition or nutrition of the crop from which the ingredients were derived, the FDA could require additional information be added to the label of that product.

The 1 hour webinar will be conducted by Norma Skolnik (https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/fda-regulation-of-gmo-...), an expert with 35 years of regulatory experience working in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. She was Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Americas for Cadbury Adams and Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Adams division of Pfizer before that. Prior to that she was Associate Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Warner-Lambert company and Associate Director Regulatory Affairs at American Home Products Whitehall-Robbins Division.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Status of GMO's in the USA.
• FDA Position on GMO's/GE foods.
• FDA Biotechnology Policy & Consultation Program.
• Worldwide GMO Labeling Regulations.
• State Initiatives & Vermont Law re: GMO Labeling.
• HR 1599: Proposed Bill to Override State Labeling Laws.
• July 2016 Compromise GMO Labeling Bill.

About Edupliance

Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edupliance.com
Posted By:***@edupliance.com Email Verified
Phone:8448101151
Tags:FDA GMO labeling, GMO USA, Compromise GMO Labeling Bill
Industry:Food
Location:Hillsboro - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edupliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share