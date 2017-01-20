News By Tag
Local high school string quartet to join pros February 24 at Lancaster PAC
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in "Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown." Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Orange County Register at one point declaring, "If you see one tribute show, see this one – smart and loads of fun." The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique tribute show in decades.
The string quartet: Daniel Macy, Sydney Schuk, Amy McKeown-Green and Nathaniel Boeker will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
The quartet members are high school students living in the Antelope Valley who perform with the West Coast Orchestra, a non-profit, community ensemble comprised of both adults and children. With the WCC Orchestra, quartet members played at Carnegie Hall in 2015 and will perform at the Disney Concert Hall in June. Quartet members also have played with prestigious area youth orchestras, including the Southern California School, Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Honors Orchestra and the Grace Chapel Orchestra.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of "Beatles vs. Stones" approached West Coast Classical Orchestra Director Patricia Graham looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly uses a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
Quartet for hire: The string quartet performs at weddings and community events under the name of "Augmented Fourth." The quartet may be hired by contacting Daniel Macy at dmacyviolin@
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Macy, Schuk and McKeown-Green are the quartet's Beatles fans.
McKeown-Green's favorite Fab Four song is "Eleanor Rigby."
"I'm excited we get to play this song at the Beatles vs. Stones show," she said.
Macy's favorite Beatles song? "Here Comes the Sun."
The details The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the Lancaster Performing Arts Center hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" performs on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 pm at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 - $40 and may be purchased online at www.lpac.org, by phone at (661) 723-5950 or at the Theatre Box Office. Discounts are offered for military, seniors, youth and groups. The Lancaster Performing Arts Center is located at 750 W. Lancaster Blvd in Lancaster. The show is appropriate for all ages.
