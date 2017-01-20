News By Tag
Banker Wire Introduces New Continuing Education Course for Architects and Designers
HD Streaming Video Course Explores Vast Characteristics and Abilities of Pre-Crimped Woven Wire Mesh
www.bankerwire.com/
The course is both educational and actionable for those interested in designing with and specifying pre-crimped woven wire mesh. It is the only course available that comprehensively examines key functions of these materials, details the manufacturing process, and outlines critical specification considerations to ensure beautiful and long lasting installations.
"This course was developed with our commitment to quality products, customer service, and successful projects top-of-mind,"
"Designing with Pre-Crimped Woven Wire Mesh" begins with the history and core attributes of woven wire mesh, and culminates in a showcase of interior and exterior applications and functions for woven metal mesh products in architectural design.
The detailed information contained in the new course is a product of Banker's manufacturing expertise, which has been refined for more than a century, bringing unmatched customization, quality, and service to the company's customers. Banker Wire is Your Wire Mesh Authority, operating the most modern and productive mill in the U.S. for custom-weaved products that can create any aesthetic on any scale.
The new Banker Wire course is also available on www.TheContinuingArchitect.com. Viewers who pass the quiz will receive either AIA/CES credit or IDCEC credit and a Certificate of Completion from The Continuing Architect.
About Banker Wire: Banker Wire is the world's leading manufacturer of woven and welded wire mesh for architectural and industrial applications. With the most modern and productive mill in the U.S., Banker Wire provides custom-weaved material for any aesthetic on any scale – from intricate design highlights to expansive building facades. Banker Wire's investment in its people and equipment provides its customers with innovative and value-based products that solve problems and exceed expectations. For more information, call 1-800-523-6772 or visit www.bankerwire.com.
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
