News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Regional Transit and Transportation Project in Atlanta Relies on Railing Infill from Banker Wire
Stainless Steel Woven Metal Mesh for Almost a Mile of Railings
By 2030, the Atlanta BeltLine will comprise 22 miles of streetcar, 33 total miles of trails, and 2,000 acres of parks, all connecting the city's downtown neighborhoods with outlying areas and creating a network for the entire metro area.
Today, Banker Wire's SJD-3 woven wire mesh in stainless steel provides infill for 5,040 linear feet of railings along the BeltLine's Westside Trail — a 3-mile railroad corridor that was converted to a multi-use trail. The Westside Trail runs from University Avenue in Adair Park to Lena Avenue at Washington Park on the BeltLine's southwest side.
SJD-3 is a large-scale, square window pane weave that uses a combination of two wire diameters to create a secondary pattern. The pattern offers a very high percent open area without sacrificing the integrity of the mesh.
The Banker Wire SJD-3 mesh was specified because of its durability and its simplicity in design and construction. In addition, Banker's material was chosen because it adhered to the Buy America Act, which ensures that transportation infrastructure projects are built with American-made products.
Two different panel sizes of the SJD-3 mesh were manufactured for two different railing heights along the Westside Trail. 42" height mesh infill was produced for standard railings, while 54" height mesh infill was produced for taller railings next to steep retaining walls.
As a result, the railings offer a beautiful and sustainable complement to the expanded regional transit and transportation network, which is one of the largest urban redevelopment programs currently underway in the United States.
This phase of the Atlanta BeltLine will be completed in August 2017. The project team includes landscape architect Perkins + Will, Atlanta, GA, civil engineer Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., and railing fabricator R.F. Knox, Smyrna, GA.
What is Woven Wire Mesh?
Woven wire mesh is a grid of intersecting metal wires assembled in a loom to create a specific pattern, used for architectural design and industrial applications. It offers excellent performance and aesthetics because it is pre-crimped – its wires are shaped-to-fit before they are woven together, providing superior stability and consistency. Banker Wire has refined and innovated its crimping process more than any other manufacturer, delivering more than 8,000 different spacing, diameter, and crimp combinations, plus endless customization options. As a result, Banker can make any woven wire mesh pattern imaginable – manufactured to spec for any project type.
For more images and information about Banker Wire's SJD-3 mesh pattern, visit: https://www.bankerwire.com/
About Banker Wire: Banker Wire is the world's leading manufacturer of woven and welded wire mesh for architectural and industrial applications. With the most modern and productive mill in the U.S., Banker Wire provides custom-weaved material for any aesthetic on any scale – from intricate design highlights to expansive building facades. Banker Wire's investment in its people and equipment provides its customers with innovative and value-based products that solve problems and exceed expectations. For more information, call 1-800-523-6772 or visit www.bankerwire.com.
Media Contact
Nick Murosky
Director of Public Relations
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse