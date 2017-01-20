News By Tag
Insight Theatre Co Celebrates 10th Season with move to .ZACK
Over the past nine years, Insight has produced high quality plays and musicals with the intent to entertain, inspire, and reveal the complexity of the human spirit. In doing so, they have garnered numerous accolades, including a total of 51 nominations and 20 wins from the St. Louis Theater Circle, the Kevin Kline Awards and BroadwayWorld.com Awards.
As a theatre company that prides itself on producing both timeless classics and contemporary works that offer an honest and hopeful view of our world, they are pleased to announce their 2017 lineup:
NEXT TO NORMAL, June 8-25
Next To Normal, a rock musical, opened on Broadway on April 2009 with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and music by Tom Kitt. It won three Tony awards in 2009 including Best Musical Score. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Award and made numerous Top Ten Best Shows lists.
Next to Normal examines how one typical suburban family handles the slow retreat into manic depression that the mother is battling. Critics call it "an emotional powerhouse" that explores how a family deals with grief and weighs the ethics of psychiatry, as it depicts family life in a suburban setting. It is presented with love, sympathy, and punch.
ON GOLDEN POND, July 6-23
On Golden Pond debuted on Broadway in 1979. It received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and received 5 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding New Play; Outstanding Actor in a Play, Outstanding Actress in a play. In 2005 it also received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and Best Actor in a Play. It's highly acclaimed screen adaptation in 1981 starred Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda.
On Golden Pond is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, a long-married couple in their near 80s, and their relationship with their daughter, Chelsea. Trish Brown will direct with Joneal Joplin playing Norman Thayer, Susie Wall playing his wife, Ethel, and Jenni Ryan as daughter Chelsea.
BASKERVILLE:
Ken Ludwig's Baskerville:
One of the facets that makes Insight unique is that in addition to producing artistically excellent works, they offer students positions as interns in their professional company so that they can learn all aspects of theatre production and benefit from the expertise of professional actors, designers and directors. On August 5-6, their interns will also present their annual children's show, TBA. Past productions have included James and the Giant Peach, Seussical, Charlotte's Web, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Alice in Wonderland and Free to Be, You and Me.
Insight's productions will be presented at the .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust Street in Grand Center. For more information about this season's productions and ticket availability, call the box office at 314-556-1293, email info@insighttheatrecompany.com or visit http://insighttheatrecompany.com/
