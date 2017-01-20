 
News By Tag
* Theatre
* Sherlock Holmes
* Musical Theater
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Insight Theatre Co Celebrates 10th Season with move to .ZACK

 
 
Insight Theatre Company
Insight Theatre Company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Theatre
* Sherlock Holmes
* Musical Theater

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Insight Theatre Company has more than just an anniversary to celebrate in 2017...their 10th Season kicks off as one of the .ZACK's resident arts organizations.  Their move from Webster Groves' Nerinx Hall to becoming part of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation family in the burgeoning Grand Center Theatre District is the perfect kick-off  to this milestone year.  "We are so excited and thrilled to have been selected by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation as a resident company at the .ZACK," states Maggie Ryan, Insight's Artistic Director.  "As an arts incubator, the .ZACK will give us a great opportunity to collaborate with other arts organizations and continue to build and strengthen our dedication to artistic arts excellence."

Over the past nine years, Insight has produced high quality plays and musicals with the intent to entertain, inspire, and reveal the complexity of the human spirit.  In doing so, they have garnered numerous accolades, including a total of 51 nominations and 20 wins from the St. Louis Theater Circle, the Kevin Kline Awards and BroadwayWorld.com Awards.

As a theatre company that prides itself on producing both timeless classics and contemporary works that offer an honest and hopeful view of our world, they are pleased to announce their 2017 lineup:

NEXT TO NORMAL, June 8-25

Next To Normal, a rock musical, opened on Broadway on April 2009 with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and music by Tom Kitt.  It won three Tony awards in 2009 including Best Musical Score. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Award and made numerous Top Ten Best Shows lists.

Next to Normal examines how one typical suburban family handles the slow retreat into manic depression that the mother is battling.  Critics call it "an emotional powerhouse" that explores how a family deals with grief and weighs the ethics of psychiatry, as it depicts family life in a suburban setting. It is presented with love, sympathy, and punch.

ON GOLDEN POND, July 6-23

On Golden Pond debuted on Broadway in 1979.  It received a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play and received 5 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding New Play; Outstanding Actor in a Play, Outstanding Actress in a play.  In 2005 it also received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play and Best Actor in a Play.  It's highly acclaimed screen adaptation in 1981 starred Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda.

On Golden Pond is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, a long-married couple in their near 80s, and their relationship with their daughter, Chelsea.  Trish Brown will direct with Joneal Joplin playing Norman Thayer, Susie Wall playing his wife, Ethel, and Jenni Ryan as daughter Chelsea.

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, October 12-29

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville:  A Sherlock Holmes Mystery rounds out their season.  This witty new version written by Tony-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, is a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case.  Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" before a family curse dooms its newest heir.  It is a tour de force with five actors portraying over 40 characters in this madcap comedy.  John Contini will play Sherlock Holmes and Alan Knoll will play Watson with Maggie Ryan directing.

One of the facets that makes Insight unique is that in addition to producing artistically excellent works, they offer students positions as interns in their professional company so that they can learn all aspects of theatre production and benefit from the expertise of professional actors, designers and directors.  On August 5-6, their interns will also present their annual children's show, TBA.  Past productions have included James and the Giant Peach, Seussical, Charlotte's Web, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Alice in Wonderland and Free to Be, You and Me.

Insight's productions will be presented at the .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust Street in Grand Center.  For more information about this season's productions and ticket availability, call the box office at 314-556-1293, email info@insighttheatrecompany.com  or visit http://insighttheatrecompany.com/.

End
Source:Insight Theatre Company
Email:***@marqueemediaandmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Theatre, Sherlock Holmes, Musical Theater
Industry:Entertainment
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marquee Media and Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share