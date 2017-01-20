 
January 2017





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


HIM - Hair Imitation Micropigmentation in Latvian hair clinic

 
RIGA, Latvia - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Scalp pigmentation is an optimal and nonsurgical hair loss solution that helped many men all over the world to have a well-groomed, modern and youthful appearance, regardless of age and degree of hair loss. HIM hair clinic has more than 12 years of experience in micropigmentation.

Tricopigmentation is a temporary solution for the problem of hair loss. It means that you will always have a possibility to change pattern and style. A lot of questions and concerns may come to your mind while making a decision to apply for scalp micropigmentation. That is why we strongly recommend to attend a consultation with one of our hair clinic specialists. The consultation is FREE of charge and does not obligate you to make a procedure at our hair clinic. The aim of consultation is to answer your questions, address concerns and make a balanced and independent decision based on all the knowledge you will get. Our specialists will show you our portfolio of the performed procedures and explain step-by-step how the procedure takes place, what you need to do before and how to take care after in order to maintain the result of tricopigmentation for the longest possible period of time.

Only after you will be provided with all the needed information you will be able to discuss a final price of the procedure, take a pigment allergy test and sign up for the procedure.

Our hair clinic offers special prices for those clients that agree to show their "before/after" photos and share their story on our website.

More info at http://www.him.lv/en/about-permanent-makeup/consultation164. We will help you to forget about your problem!
