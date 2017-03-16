What is tricopigmentation? HIM hair clinic

RIGA, Latvia
- March 22, 2017
- PRLog
-- There is a number of solutions available to fight hair loss including drug-based remedies like finasteride and minoxidil, surgery-based options like hair transplant procedures and even concealers, be them temporary in fibre form or more permanent like a hair system. Tricopigmentation is a relatively new alternative, basically a form of temporary scalp micropigmentation with a few key differences.
So, how does tricopigmentation differ from scalp micropigmentation?
A term tricopigmentation originated in Europe, and is now used in the United States and some other countries like the United Kingdom. In essence, tricopigmentation is a temporary version of scalp micropigmentation that uses a similar technique, but with different pigments and different longevity expectations. During the process of pigmentation dye with micro dots is implanted into the top layer of skin using a special equipment. Each dot repeats individual shaved hair follicle (hair shaved effect), all of which creates the illusion of uniform shaved head. This technology can also create the effect of density at the place of hair thinning (the effect of density). Depending on the specific case, a tricopigmentation treatment usually lasts 6-18 months before it starts to fade. The usual strategy is to re-apply the treatment every year or so, or to use the temporary option as a precursor or 'test' treatment prior to taking the permanent option.
Price of tricopigmentation at HIM depends on treated zones quantity. Zones are evaluated by Hamilton - Norwood scale. Our technician will define total price during consultation. Price includes consultation, first session (day 1), second session (day 2), correction (after 30 days), and after care cosmetic.