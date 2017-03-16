 
News By Tag
* Tricopigmentation
* Hair Loss
* Hair Clinic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* riga
  riga
  Latvia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


What is tricopigmentation? HIM hair clinic

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tricopigmentation
* Hair Loss
* Hair Clinic

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* riga - riga - Latvia

RIGA, Latvia - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a number of solutions available to fight hair loss including drug-based remedies like finasteride and minoxidil, surgery-based options like hair transplant procedures and even concealers, be them temporary in fibre form or more permanent like a hair system. Tricopigmentation is a relatively new alternative, basically a form of temporary scalp micropigmentation with a few key differences.

So, how does tricopigmentation differ from scalp micropigmentation? A term tricopigmentation originated in Europe, and is now used in the United States and some other countries like the United Kingdom. In essence, tricopigmentation is a temporary version of scalp micropigmentation that uses a similar technique, but with different pigments and different longevity expectations. During the process of pigmentation dye with micro dots is implanted into the top layer of skin using a special equipment. Each dot repeats individual shaved hair follicle (hair shaved effect), all of which creates the illusion of uniform shaved head. This technology can also create the effect of density at the place of hair thinning (the effect of density). Depending on the specific case, a tricopigmentation treatment usually lasts 6-18 months before it starts to fade. The usual strategy is to re-apply the treatment every year or so, or to use the temporary option as a precursor or 'test' treatment prior to taking the permanent option.

Price of tricopigmentation at HIM depends on treated zones quantity. Zones are evaluated by Hamilton - Norwood scale. Our technician will define total price during consultation. Price includes consultation, first session (day 1), second session (day 2), correction (after 30 days), and after care cosmetic. For more information please visit http://www.him.lv/en/about-permanent-makeup/reasons-to-do...
End
Source:
Email:***@g-2.eu Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HIM News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share