HIM - Special Offer for Clients from Abroad
If it is your case, you are more than welcome to come to our Hair Imitation Micropigmentation hair clinic HIM in Riga, capital of Latvia! HIM hair clinic has more than 12 years of experience in micropigmentation and we have helped many men all over the world to have a well-groomed, modern and youthful appearance, regardless of age and degree of hair loss. Today we would like to tell you more about our special offer for clients from abroad.
The offer is a perfect opportunity to combine two things. How about taking high quality tricopigmentation treatment for affordable price and visiting beautiful european city with very special food culture, high class spas, beautiful architecture and history? The offer is valid during your first visit for initial tricopigmentation treatment includes:
• Free transfer from Riga's airport to the hotel
• One night stay expenses coverage in Days Hotel Riga, that is located 3 minutes walk away from the clinic. Room choice is up to you and depends only on availability.
• Free three course meal for one guest from the chief in the Days Hotel Riga restaurant
Offer is not available together with any special offers and discounts. Please contact our center (info@pmc.lv)
