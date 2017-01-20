Country(s)
Industry News
Sidewalk Talk Taking Listening On The Road in April to Bridge Divisions Post Election
Sidewalk Talk volunteer listeners will travel by bus through six US states in April offering FREE Listening and organizing ongoing listening chapters to carry on their mission long after they leave.
Traci Ruble, Sidewalk Talk Director said, "Since the election, we notice people more interested in talking and less interested in listening. We notice more people not knowing how to listen without getting overwhelmed and reactive. This is hard on individual mental health and hard on community well-being. It is also hard on democracy. We want to offer a shift in perspective and give people the experience of listening rather than reacting by listening freely on city sidewalks. Don't take our word for it. Come out and be heard We think you will get the listening bug."
Watch our live footage listening in Oakland, CA in this video.
https://www.youtube.com/
Marian Davis, Atlanta, GA Sidewalk Talk Chapter Leader said, "Human beings have an innate need to be in connection with others. Participating in a Sidewalk Talk community listening event is a great way to build community and connection. Sidewalk Talk is an excellent way to satisfy our human desire to be seen, heard, and to feel valued and appreciated."
Doniece Sandoval, Founder of Lava Mae who has worked with Sidewalk Talk volunteers at their monthly Homeless Pop-Up Care Villages said, "People moving through homelessness face isolation, stigma, and scorn from the broader community; not to mention their struggles with depression, PTSD and other psycho-social challenges. The emotional validation - being seen and heard - that our guests receive from Sidewalk Talk is truly healing."
Simple Practice CEO, Howard Spector has invited his staff to become Sidewalk Talk volunteers and is financially sponsoring the Sidewalk Talk On The Road project. Howard said, "Social media, screens, and other distractions seem to keep more and more people isolated and alone. The healing power of the lost art of listening can provide a deep connection to the physical world and a reminder of the importance of being present with others. We are so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sidewalk Talk to bring this human engagement to the streets and provide a resource for our community to be heard, and seen."
Where can you find a Sidewalk Talk listeners in April?
Listeners will be teaching and listening from April 10 to April 16 in Chicago, IL, Indianapolis, IN, Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN, Montgomery, AL and finishing in Atlanta, GA. The goal is to support a new city chapter in each location long after Sidewalk Talk On The Road volunteers leave. Sidewalk Talk still needs to raise funds and get more volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, helping spread the word or in donating you can learn more at the Sidewalk Talk On The Road event page here. And you can find out about ongoing listening events at our calendar page.
Watch our video about Sidewalk Talk On The Road.
https://www.youtube.com/
Sidewalk Talk is a non-profit community listening project started by therapists with over 400 volunteers nationwide. Led by Traci Ruble and the team at PSYCHED, who believes we are all responsible for one another's mental health. Any citizen can offer the simple act listening and directly impact the wellbeing of their community, change someone's day and maybe save someone's life. www.sidewalk-
Contact
Mathilde and Shirin
650-395-9238
***@psychedinsanfrancisco.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse