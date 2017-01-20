News By Tag
Puppy Water Entertainment Brings New Flavor To Los Angeles
Introducing to the public a new flavor of rarity and extraordinare. Once going under the radar in the quiet and back roads of Greeniwch, Connecticut. Puppy Water Entertainment has crossed coasts to bring fresh and appeasing talent.
Puppy Water Entertainment an exclusive PR firm that strives to bring the most sensational artists and non-profits in the perfroming arts to the forefront of society.
Representing both individuals and non-profits, Puppy Water Entertainment also provides limited pro-bono services to humanitarian organizations missioning to eliminating global conflicts and pressing social issues.
Puppy Water Entertainment is known to its shareholders as the beacon of exclusivity. Hosting some of the most outlandish invite only private parties known to man.
Los Angeles, California 90004
http://www.puppywaterentertainment.com
Contact
Rick Goldstein
***@puppywaterentertainment.com
