Princess Okieme - The New Chick On the Hollywood Block!
Princess Okieme is the new chick on the Hollywood block. Starting out in New York City's Off-Broadway circuits and making her way to the "film mecca" of Los Angeles.
Ms. Okieme made her debut portraying a desperate and overly assuming Therapist for August Hotel's sexy and melodramatic single "12am". Ironically, playing a Therapist for a Chicago based band in an LA Production.
The Bronx Native, plays a Therapist deeply fascinated with the thought of intimacy with her patient, while at the same time attempting to "fix" him. Her ability to play a character of eerie emotional duality makes Ms. Okieme extraordinary, yet captivating in her own right. She is truly Amazing!
http://princessokieme.com
http://puppywaterentertainment.com
