Princess Okieme - The New Chick On the Hollywood Block!

 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Puppy Water Entertainment's Newest Talent Ms. Princess Okieme. We are excited to have this wonderful young lady on our roster! The Bodacious, Charismatic, Lovable and Talented Actress, Ms. Princess O. Okieme is taking Hollywood by surprise. "A friendly reckoning force". With her electric smile and dazzling elegance.

  Princess Okieme is the new chick on the Hollywood block. Starting out in New York City's Off-Broadway circuits and making her way to the "film mecca" of Los Angeles.

  Ms. Okieme made her debut portraying a desperate and overly assuming Therapist for August Hotel's sexy and melodramatic single "12am". Ironically, playing a Therapist for a Chicago based band in an LA Production.

 The Bronx Native, plays a Therapist deeply fascinated with the thought of intimacy with her patient, while at the same time attempting to "fix" him. Her ability to play a character of eerie emotional duality makes Ms. Okieme extraordinary, yet captivating in her own right. She is truly Amazing!

