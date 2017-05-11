News By Tag
Marvel Announced the Production of a "New Warriors" Television Series
The series will be a comedic adaptation of Marvel Comics' New Warriors team which is comprised of an alternating roster of young adult superheroes. The series will use characters created by comic book artist and writer Steve Ditko. Marvel has announced that the television show's roster of main heroes will consist of Squirrel Girl, Speedball, Night Thrasher, Microbe, Debri and Mister Immortal. Per IMDb the series will focus on the six heroes using their abilities to help others while also facing the everyday challenges of growing up.
Kevin Biegel (Scrubs, Cougar Town) has been announced the script writer for the series while Jim Chory (Heroes, Daredevil) and Jeph Loeb (Smallville, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
The show's episodes will have an average runtime of 30 minutes making it
one of the shorter-running marvel properties to date.
