Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

SiteVision Hosting Services for Virginia Commonwealth Agencies and Localities Renewed

Includes ArcGIS for Server, Software as a Service, and Other Specialized Hosting Services
 
 
Virginia Information Technologies Agency
Virginia Information Technologies Agency
 
ROANOKE, Va. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- SiteVision's Hosting Services and Software as a Service contract (VA-120416-STVN) has been renewed by the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) for an additional year.  The contact is part of Virginia's electronic government services program (eGov) and includes all state agencies and local government entities. SiteVision, Inc. offers a robust range of conventional and specialized hosting services and is a SOC 1 SSAE 16 Type II compliant firm.

Specialized Hosting

SiteVision also provides ArcGIS hosting (Geographic Information Systems), SAAS (Software As a Service), Content Delivery Networking (CDN); media delivery and streaming services; failover, redundancy and disaster recovery services; cloud and storage solutions; Document Management; and a variety of other custom hosting options for Virginia entities

"We are pleased to continue as a provider of advanced hosting and related technologies," said Patrick Maddox, CEO of SiteVision, Inc. Our hosting and technical teams are always ready to help state and local bodies achieve a smooth transition of existing services, or to help with any new services that might be required."

About VITA

VITA http://www.vita.virginia.gov  supports the Commonwealth by providing cybersecurity, IT infrastructure services, and IT governance. The stated objectives of the VITA contracts are to modernize the Commonwealth's procurements and provide enhanced value to the state, greater transparency, broader participation by multiple suppliers, and cost-effective access to best-of-class technology services.

VITA's statewide contracts can be accessed and utilized by all public entities, including Virginia counties, cities, towns, agencies, educational institutions, and public safety providers. The current renewal is effective through April 2018.

About SiteVision:  SiteVision, Inc. http://www.sitevision.com is an Internet application development, consulting, design and hosting firm providing solutions for a broad spectrum of markets and industries, as well as for state, federal and international entities. Expertise includes custom applications development and modernization, consulting, Content Management Systems (CMS), as well as specialized experience in Emergency Healthcare Systems. The firm offers a full range of conventional hosting services as well as custom and dedicated hosting solutions, including ArcGIS, and Document Management.

SiteVision, Inc. participates in, or is available through, the following state and federal contracting vehicles, and is a SOC 1 SSAE 16 Type II compliant firm:

• Virginia VITA CAI Supplier, Managed Staff Augmentation Services Contract (VA-051123-CAI)
• Virginia VITA Supplier, Hosting Services Contract
• Virginia eVa Procurement as a sub-contractor to various state and federal, private contractor entities
• State and Federal Sole-source Contracting
• A SWaM Micro-business certified by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

The firm's home office is in Roanoke, VA, with sales offices in Charlottesville, VA, and Miami, FL.

Patrick Maddox
***@sitevision.com
