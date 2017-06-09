News By Tag
SiteVision's Steven Neiland To Speak at cf.Objective() 2017
Steven will address the ColdFusion-based Framework One (FW/1) topic "Going Modular With FW/1 Subsystems 2.0," an innovative way developed at SiteVision to modularize monolithic applications. "Subsystems 2.0" uses the FW/1 subsystem architecture to make whole workflows reusable as modules. Among its advantages are the ability to create flexible standard or custom application calls to standardized supporting modules that have no dependency on the parent applications. Modules may be used for other projects with little or no improvements and shared between projects that use the same modules. In general, this new subsystem architecture breaks the monolith down into discrete segments.
Neiland is a graduate of Cork Institute of Technology, Cork Ireland with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Software Development and has spent multiple years in database integration, code migrations, and deployment, as well as database architecture analysis and optimization.
About SiteVision: SiteVision, Inc. (http://www.sitevision.com) is an Internet application development, consulting, design and hosting firm providing solutions for a broad spectrum of markets and industries, as well as for state, federal and international entities. Expertise includes custom application development, consulting, healthcare solutions, geographic information systems (GIS), and content management systems. Hosting services include map and GIS application hosting, as well as shared, custom and dedicated hosting solutions.
