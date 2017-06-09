 
June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

SiteVision's Steven Neiland To Speak at cf.Objective() 2017

 
 
Steven Neiland, Senior Web Developer, SiteVision, Inc.
Steven Neiland, Senior Web Developer, SiteVision, Inc.
 
ROANOKE, Va. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Steven Neiland, Senior Web Developer at SiteVision, Inc., has been selected to speak at the Annual cf.Objective() Conference to be held at the National Press Club, July 20-21,  Washington, D.C. The conference, now in its 12th consecutive year, features content focused on ColdFusion/ CFML (ColdFusion MarkUp Language) JavaScript, SQL and numerous other technologies for advanced developers. Speakers typically include those from companies such as Google, Adobe, Mozilla, Netflix and IBM.

Steven will address the ColdFusion-based Framework One (FW/1) topic "Going Modular With FW/1 Subsystems 2.0," an innovative way developed at SiteVision to modularize monolithic applications.  "Subsystems 2.0" uses the FW/1 subsystem architecture to make whole workflows reusable as modules. Among its advantages are the ability to create flexible standard or custom application calls to standardized supporting modules that have no dependency on the parent applications.  Modules may be used for other projects with little or no improvements and shared between projects that use the same modules. In general, this new subsystem architecture breaks the monolith down into discrete segments.

Neiland is a graduate of Cork Institute of Technology, Cork Ireland with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Software Development and has spent multiple years in database integration, code migrations, and deployment, as well as database architecture analysis and optimization.

The 2017 cfObjective conference  http://www.cfobjective.com/  will feature some 23 other professionals presenting a wide variety of current intermediate and advance programming topics. The conference theme for 2017 is "Developing Apps, Developing Skills, Developing Community."

About SiteVision:  SiteVision, Inc. (http://www.sitevision.com) is an Internet application development, consulting, design and hosting firm providing solutions for a broad spectrum of markets and industries, as well as for state, federal and international entities. Expertise includes custom application development, consulting, healthcare solutions, geographic information systems (GIS), and content management systems.  Hosting services include map and GIS application hosting, as well as shared, custom and dedicated hosting solutions.

SiteVision, Inc. participates in, or is available through, the following state and federal contracting vehicles, and is a SOC 1 SSAE 16 Type II compliant firm:

• Virginia VITA CAI Supplier, Managed Staff Augmentation Services Contract (VA-051123-CAI)
• Virginia VITA Supplier, Hosting Services Contract
• Virginia eVa Procurement as a sub-contractor to various state and federal private contractor entities
• State and Federal Sole-source Contracting
• A SWaM and Microbusiness certified by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

The firm's home office is in Roanoke, VA, with sales offices in Charlottesville, VA, and Miami, FL.

Patrick Maddox
***@sitevision.com
