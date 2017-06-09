News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SiteVision Partners with Cadac Group, Americas to Supply VDOT Document Management Solution
SiteVision Inc and Cadac Group, Americas Inc. supply sophisticated document management for the Virginia Department of Transportation's Route 29 Solutions improvement project.
The recent VDOT Route29 project utilized the combined resources to successfully manage the huge volume of documentation and communication with the design-builder via a central SharePoint compatible location. The project is a group of eight highway improvement projects to increase capacity and efficiency along Route 29, the busiest north-south corridor in the Charlottesville/
The challenge for VDOT included:
900+ engineering documents, many up to 1,000 pages long.
15-30 engineers reviewing plans in multiple locations.
Up to 14 simultaneous reviews on some documents.
External reviewer access restricted by firewall.
The Cadac Solution:
The Cadac Organice DCS Suite supplied VDOT with:
Centralized aggregation of document reviews and comments.
Elimination of Word documents, email, and servers.
Simplified file transfer between VDOT and its design-build partner.
Tiered file access for external reviewers
A comprehensive case study may be found at https://www.cadac.com/
The SiteVision Hosting Solution
http://www.sitevision.com
SiteVision provided secured access to the solution through an approved service that allows state agencies to utilize the Cadac desktop software via a secure VPN/remote desktop application/
The SiteVision hosting solution resolves the need for additional secure hosting options by state users and their systems for sensitive document management.
Contact
Patrick Maddox
***@sitevision.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse