Industry News





SiteVision Partners with Cadac Group, Americas to Supply VDOT Document Management Solution

SiteVision Inc and Cadac Group, Americas Inc. supply sophisticated document management for the Virginia Department of Transportation's Route 29 Solutions improvement project.
 
 
Route29 Projects
Route29 Projects
 
ROANOKE, Va. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- As an approved hosting provider for the Virginia Department of Technology Agency (VITA), SiteVision supplies the secure hosting environment for the VDOT project, while the Cadac Group supplies its sophisticated document management product – the Cadac DCS Suite.  The Cadac DCS (Document Control Solution) provides a centralized system for managing complex project-related communication in a single location for significantly improved project delivery.

The recent VDOT Route29 project utilized the combined resources to successfully manage the huge volume of documentation and communication with the design-builder via a central SharePoint compatible location. The project is a group of eight highway improvement projects to increase capacity and efficiency along Route 29, the busiest north-south corridor in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Virginia region with a scheduled completion date in late 2017.

The challenge for VDOT included:

900+ engineering documents, many up to 1,000 pages long.

15-30 engineers reviewing plans in multiple locations.

Up to 14 simultaneous reviews on some documents.

External reviewer access restricted by firewall.

The Cadac Solution:


The Cadac Organice DCS Suite supplied VDOT with:

Centralized aggregation of document reviews and comments.

Elimination of Word documents, email, and servers.

Simplified file transfer between VDOT and its design-build partner.

Tiered file access for external reviewers

A comprehensive case study may be found at https://www.cadac.com/

The SiteVision Hosting Solution

http://www.sitevision.com

SiteVision provided secured access to the solution through an approved service that allows state agencies to utilize the Cadac desktop software via a secure VPN/remote desktop application/server.  This hosting solution utilizes highly customized SharePoint implementation to share, organize, collaborate and manage documents system-wide.  The deployment also utilizes Citrix® XenAppTM software to deliver virtual desktop services, SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service).  The Citrix® XenAppTM software provides on-demand application delivery while ensuring the highest levels of security and control over sensitive data.  Third party solutions for redundancy and security are included as required. SiteVision also provides full hosting technical and help-desk support for the project.

The SiteVision hosting solution resolves the need for additional secure hosting options by state users and their systems for sensitive document management.

Contact
Patrick Maddox
***@sitevision.com
Source:SiteVisionl, Inc
Email:***@sitevision.com Email Verified
