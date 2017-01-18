News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
InOutsource Partners with Leading Business Intelligence Solution Providers Grow, Qlik and Sisense
Partnerships Extend Business Intelligence Opportunities for Law Firms
"Law firms are beginning to rely more heavily on analytics to drive business decisions. However, many firms are still implementing pinpoint technology solutions. Often these solutions only address a limited set of use cases, pertaining to one or two departments. In order to derive maximum value, law firms should consider technology platforms that will support enterprise-wide intelligence strategy," said Megan Beauchemin, Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics for InOutsource.
The company officially launched its business intelligence services in August prior to ILTACON. InOutsource works with law firm clients to develop business intelligence strategies, evaluate technology platforms, apply advanced analytics, and design intuitive data visualizations and reports.
InOutsource will host an exclusive Sisense product demonstration in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 31. To learn more and RSVP, visit this registration page (https://www.surveymonkey.com/
About Grow
Founded in 2014, Grow helps companies accelerate their growth by aligning and engaging teams with real-time data. Grow aggregates scattered data from spreadsheets and cloud SaaS tools to create custom BI dashboards that easily cross-analyze data from multiple sources, creating insights unique to each business.
About Qlik
Qlik® is the leading visual analytics platform and the pioneer of user-driven business intelligence. Its portfolio of cloud-based and on-premise solutions meets customers' growing needs from reporting and self-service visual analysis to guided, embedded and custom analytics, regardless of where data is located. Customers using Qlik Sense®, QlikView® and Qlik® Cloud, gain meaning out of information from multiple sources, exploring the hidden relationships within data that lead to insights that ignite good ideas. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Qlik does business in more than 100 countries with over 40,000 customers globally.
About Sisense
Sisense simplifies business analytics for complex data. Powered by its unique In-Chip™ and Single Stack™ technologies – Sisense delivers unmatched performance, agility and value, eliminating much of the costly data preparation traditionally needed with business analytics tools and providing a single, complete tool to analyze and visualize large, disparate data sets without IT resources. With more than one thousand customers in over 50 countries, including global brands like Target and Samsung, Sisense was recently designated a hot company to watch by CIO, CRN and Information Management and recognized as one of the "10 Most Innovative IT Ventures" at Under the Radar. Its solution won the "Audience Choice" award at the O'Reilly Strata conference and its CTO won the World Technology Award for the invention of In-Chip analytics.
About InOutsource
Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables their clients to leverage information to drive strategy.
To learn more, visit www.InOutsource.com.
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse