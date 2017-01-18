News By Tag
MTV EMA Nominee Oliver Sean's First Move on Radio Worldwide
Vh1 Top 10 Artist Oliver Sean gives fans first listen to his new single 'First Move' on the WOAFM99 Radio Show,hosted by the artist himself and across various radio shows and podcasts worldwide all this month, ahead of the official launch.
"This is a song that will make you feel like it is Summer" says the Vh1 Top 10 Singer Songwriter Oliver Sean, "It has a very happy sound, which I guess is turning out to be my signature and might be a good way to forget about the cold winter we are having"
The single, reminiscent of today's Acoustic Pop Rock sounds like Jack Johnson and Jason Mraz is scheduled to be officially released on iTunes, Amazon and other major stores on the 18th of February, which is also the opening ceremony of the 9th Annual WOA International Music Festival in Goa, where Oliver Sean and Band will be headlining this year.
First Move is the second single from Oliver Sean's upcoming album 'Devil in Blue Jeans' scheduled to be released on 11th April 2017, just before the globe trotting artist kicks off his American Heartland Tour with his Band from Leicester, UK.
You can catch Oliver Sean's new single 'First Move' on radio and podcasts worldwide including on the singers own nationally distributed Radio show and iTunes Podcast 'The WOAFM99 Radio Show with Oliver Sean', freely available online at http://www.woafm99.com where the single was premiered to a global audience.
First Move is now available for pre order on the artist's website www.oliversean.com
ABOUT W.O.A ENTERTAINMENT
W.O.A Entertainment is an international record label formed in 1998 by World Music star and MTV EMA Platinum Selling Artist & Producer Oliver Sean. W.O.A Entertainment is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering international music in India and Asia and are now synonymous with the region. Their enviable reputation at opening up new possibilities means that they are the go-to company for independent artists wishing a truly international presence.
