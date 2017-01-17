News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Advanced Fiber-optically Isolated Oscilloscope Probe For Floating Signals
Saelig introduces the Teledyne LeCroy HVFO103 - a high voltage fiber-optically isolated 60MHz oscilloscope probe
The HVFO103 architecture is simple, with a single laser and fiber optic cable providing optical isolation and modulated signal + data communication. Selectable tips are available for various operating voltage ranges. The HVFO103 is small enough to fit in tight spaces, provides the performance required for real-world needs, and is affordable enough to accommodate tight equipment budgets.
The HVFO103 High Voltage 60MHz Fiber Optic Probe includes a soft-carrying case, a transmitter, a receiver, a 1meter Fiber Optic Cable, a set of three micro-grippers, and a USB Charging Cable. Attenuating tips are available separately. These probes are available now from Teledyne LeCroy authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com
Contact
Saelig Co. Inc.
***@saelig.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse