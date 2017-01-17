 
News By Tag
* High Voltage
* Oscilloscope
* Probe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Advanced Fiber-optically Isolated Oscilloscope Probe For Floating Signals

Saelig introduces the Teledyne LeCroy HVFO103 - a high voltage fiber-optically isolated 60MHz oscilloscope probe
 
 
Teledyne LeCroy HVFO Probe from Saelig
Teledyne LeCroy HVFO Probe from Saelig
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* High Voltage
* Oscilloscope
* Probe

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Rochester - New York - US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the availability of the Teledyne LeCroy HVFO103 - a high voltage fiber-optically isolated 60MHz oscilloscope probe that is optimally designed for the measurement of small signals floating on a high voltage bus in power electronics designs. Optical isolation between the probe tip and the oscilloscope input reduces adverse loading of a device under test.  It also reduces noise, distortion, ringing, overshoots, and transients on the measured signal. It far surpasses the measurement capabilities and signal fidelity of both conventional HV differential probes and acquisition systems that rely on galvanic channel-to-channel and channel-to-ground high voltage isolation. Furthermore, it mitigates reliance on dangerous test setups that require floating the oscilloscope and probe, or investments in specialized isolated oscilloscope or data acquisition systems that result in other performance compromises.

The HVFO103 architecture is simple, with a single laser and fiber optic cable providing optical isolation and modulated signal + data communication. Selectable tips are available for various operating voltage ranges. The HVFO103 is small enough to fit in tight spaces, provides the performance required for real-world needs, and is affordable enough to accommodate tight equipment budgets.

The HVFO103 High Voltage 60MHz Fiber Optic Probe includes a soft-carrying case, a transmitter, a receiver, a 1meter Fiber Optic Cable, a set of three micro-grippers, and a USB Charging Cable. Attenuating tips are available separately. These probes are available now  from Teledyne LeCroy authorized North American distributor Saelig Company, Inc. Fairport, NY.  For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com

Contact
Saelig Co. Inc.
***@saelig.com
End
Source:
Email:***@saelig.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saelig Co. Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share