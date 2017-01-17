Beauty Barrage Launches Digital Application

Sponsors the 2017 WWD Digital Beauty Forum, New York City Event

Contact

Marisa Honig

***@beautystrategygroup.com Marisa Honig

End

-- Beauty Barrage, a leader in the beauty sales force industry, is proud to announce the launch of their digital application being introduced at WWD's Digital Beauty Forum Event in New York City on February 7, 2017. This one-day event is targeted to help brands and retailers use digital effectively to develop their businesses.Beauty Barrage, an annual partner of WWD Summits + Events, and sponsor of the WWD Digital Beauty Forum, will debut their unique digital application created for current clients to be informed and kept up to date real time on efforts, in store events, trainings for their product line and access monthly reports."We are thrilled to take part in this interactive forum with such respected individuals in the beauty industry in attendance,"states CEO, Sonia Summers. "The industry is constantly evolving within the digital space and we are enthusiastic to introduce our Beauty Barrage client app that permits our clients to be briefed on their product's growth and expansion in the retail space."Beauty Barrage, sister company of Beauty Strategy Group, provides sales force outsourcing for beauty brands with a result driven, customer centric approach. Beauty Barrage works with the industry's most influential emerging and established brands. With their assistance, their clients have experienced record-breaking sales success.The company offers training and management, recruiting, strategy and operations support. With over 150 beauty professionals servicing over 900 doors in the U.S. and Canada, Beauty Barrage allows companies to minimize their staffing investments while maximizing their sales return.For more information on Beauty Barrage and their services visit www.beautybarrage.com. Follow on Instagram @BeautyBarrage and www.facebook.com/BeautyBarrage. Contact info@beautybarrage.com.