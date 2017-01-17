News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beauty Barrage Launches Digital Application
Sponsors the 2017 WWD Digital Beauty Forum, New York City Event
Beauty Barrage, an annual partner of WWD Summits + Events, and sponsor of the WWD Digital Beauty Forum, will debut their unique digital application created for current clients to be informed and kept up to date real time on efforts, in store events, trainings for their product line and access monthly reports.
"We are thrilled to take part in this interactive forum with such respected individuals in the beauty industry in attendance,"
Beauty Barrage, sister company of Beauty Strategy Group, provides sales force outsourcing for beauty brands with a result driven, customer centric approach. Beauty Barrage works with the industry's most influential emerging and established brands. With their assistance, their clients have experienced record-breaking sales success.
The company offers training and management, recruiting, strategy and operations support. With over 150 beauty professionals servicing over 900 doors in the U.S. and Canada, Beauty Barrage allows companies to minimize their staffing investments while maximizing their sales return.
For more information on Beauty Barrage and their services visit www.beautybarrage.com. Follow on Instagram @BeautyBarrage and www.facebook.com/
Contact
Marisa Honig
***@beautystrategygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse