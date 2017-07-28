News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics Brand Launches Wake & Bake Baking Oil
The Wake & Bake Baking Oil is a VEGAN, intensive hydrating yet fast-absorbing primer oil that can be applied prior to your makeup to create the perfect radiant and healthy-looking canvas for your foundation. This oil was formulated to soothe skin that is exposed to too much sun, wind or damaged making it an essential addition to your post-summer vacation skincare regimen. With one or two drops to cleansed, toned skin in the morning or at night, your skin will be thanking you for this nutrient and antioxidant rich indulgence.
This multitasking formula is packed with oils that hydrate and surprisingly absorb oil leaving you with obsession-worthy and balanced radiance. Wake & Bake is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. It's packed with Grape Seed Oil that will reduce the appearance of those smile lines we love to hate, as well as repair dry or damaged skin by adding unbeatable suppleness. The Orange Peel Oil has Vitamin C properties that can rejuvenate and restore your skin while imparting a subtle citrus scent. To make things even better, they added some antimicrobial prowess to the formula, Tea Tree Oil! This ingredient can help reduce inflammation and combat acne making this oil an all-encompassing skincare product you won't be able to live without.
To learn more about Beauty Bakerie and its sweet line of long-lasting, waterproof makeup and now luxuriously healthy skincare products for all skin tones and types, visit www.beautybakerie.com and sign up for the Neapolitan Newsletter to stay in the know of product launches, sales and surprises!
About Beauty Bakerie:
Beauty Bakerie was founded in 2011 by South Bend, Indiana native Cashmere Nicole. The company was built on the principals of being better not bitter and the value of sweetening the lives of others.
Most known for our smudge proof, water proof, long lasting formula liquid lipsticks that are sure to outlast anything life throws your way. Beauty Bakerie is a cruelty-free, vegan friendly, gluten free brand made with a little extra sugar! Our sweet confections have our customers on a sugar rush that promotes ethical branding and empowerment to all. Shop our baked goods here! https://www.beautybakerie.com/
IG: @beautybakeriemakeup FB/Twitter:
Contact
Marisa Honig
Beauty Strategy Group
***@beautystrategygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse