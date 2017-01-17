 
News By Tag
* JIMS News
* Annual Alumni Dinner
* JIMS Rohini
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


JIMS, Rohini Organized Annual Alumni Dinner at Vivanta by Taj - Ambassador

 
 
JIMS- Alumni
JIMS- Alumni
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* JIMS News
* Annual Alumni Dinner
* JIMS Rohini

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Rohini organized Annual Alumni Dinner for the Students of PGDM and MCA batches at Vivanta by Taj – Ambassador. The purpose for this alumni dinner was to create a platform where the alumni and institute could reunite to share their feelings, memories and work experiences with each other. The evening witnessed a gala participation from institute and alumni. Honorable Chairman Manish Gupta, Divya Gupta, HOD, Strategic Alliance and Corporate Affairs and Director, Dr. J.K Goyal graced the occasion with their presence.

Manish Gupta, Chairman JIMS, Rohini said that our alumni are the lifelong stakeholders of the institute. Their insight helps us and our students improve our skill sets, updates us on industry requirements. Our alumni members are very closely associated with us. It is also great to know that many of our alumni's have now become entrepreneurs and are running their shows successfully.

Dr. J.K Goyal, Director at JIMS, Rohini said we are pleased to have organized a wonderful and memorable Young Alumni Meet. This event is one such initiative to encourage enthusiastic interactions between the staff and alumni of JIMS.

Divya Gupta, HOD, Strategic Alliance and Corporate Affairs while interacting updated the alumni about new initiatives taken up by the institute. She said that event was organized to witness the passion and versatility of the alumni and cherish some of their good old memories gained at JIMS.

The event was very successful as more than 250 Alumni including from senior batches of 1993 participated with great enthusiasm. Many of our Alumni are working at esteemed positions in reputed companies: Rahul Sharma, Zonal HR- Hyundai, Piyush Sharma, Dy Manager- HT Media, Puneet Batra, AVP- Genpact, Karan Malhotra, RSP- Muthoot Corp, Swati, VP- Oracle, Deepanshu Bhatia, Zonal Manager- Naukri.com, Kunal Singh Thakur, Business Manager- 99acres.com, Gaurav, DMM- Matrix and many others.

Some of the alumni have their own venture and they are embracing the entrepreneurial culture. FitNFash is one of them Start-up based platform started by Gaurav, Rohit and Deepak. The company provides affordable luxury to you by offering clothes on rent for all your special occasions.

Alumni's great joviality was observed everywhere with old students reliving their memories with their batch mates, seniors, juniors and faculty members.

About JIMS

Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) imparts professional education at post graduate and graduate levels in the fields of Management and Information Technology. The Institute has been working for the attainment of a mission: to develop highly skilled and professional human resource for industry and business. From a very modest start, it has now acquired a commendable position as one of the premier institutes of the country.

For more details, click on to: http://www.jimsindia.org/
End
Source:Brannia
Email:***@brannia.com Email Verified
Tags:JIMS News, Annual Alumni Dinner, JIMS Rohini
Industry:Education
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Firm News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share