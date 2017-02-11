 
Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

J'Que is nominated for a Women of Color Leadership Award

 
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- J'Que invites you for an afternoon of motivating and celebrating women of color during the "2nd Annual Women of Color in Leadership Awards". She will be amongst fellow women who have made great strides in the field of Education, Entertainment, Law, Community Development, Business, & Spiritual leadership.

This is a great opportunity for mentors or parents to share with teenage girls and young women who aspire to be successful in both life and business. Take a moment to encourage, invest, and support by bringing a young woman to experience the potential she can unlock within herself and meet several women who can inspire and teach her to be the best she can be.

For sponsorship or more information contact Joshua J. Raby Chairman/Founder at 205-240-5138

"As a brand manager and business woman, I am concerned with creating a lasting impression among consumers and improving product/service sales and market share for my clients. My job consists of planning, developing and directing marketing/advertising efforts for a particular brand based on market trends to ensure the right message is delivered for my clients."

JQue www.jquenow.com

J'Que Ellis has been one of Alabama's leading professionals & entrepreneurs for over 15 years. She is a mentor, thriving philanthropist, and role model with business savvy and ambition that transcends both race and gender. Her mantra "Faith, Fitness, and Fortitude" has truly driven her success and ability to give her best to her clients, friends, family, career and community.

Tickets are on sale now click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/young-progressive-black-cauc...

Where -  Michael's Restaurant Soho 1903 29th Ave S, Homewood, Al,35209

When - Saturday, Feb 11th, 2017

Time: 10:30am-2pm


www.jquenow.com

Media Contact
Paradox East
2564341846
***@paradoxeast.com
Source:J'Que
Email:***@paradoxeast.com Email Verified
