J'que presents Healthy Living and Wine

-- Do you know the healthy benefits of wine ? Would you like to learn and adopt simple, effective choices to your lifestyle that will strengthen your everyday living? Consider taking a few minutes each month to join J'Que for "Healthy Living and Wine". A social experience that delivers reliable, important information while teaching you where to find healthy lifestyle options right in your own area.Treat yourself to "Wine down Wednesday". A fun interactive social group experience to enjoy various wines and learn how they can benefit your health.At work, in the car, or at home, you can tune in and turn on the "The Cellar" featuring J'Que every Monday night at 8 pm hosted by Richard Glover Wine Sommelier. This program is just the break you need from a hard day's work, a time to relax and get a healthy dose of tips, recommendations or answers to your healthy living questions.Studies show that "Moderate drinkers suffering from high blood pressure are 30 percent less likely to have a heart attack than nondrinkers. Source: a 16-year Harvard School of Public Health study of 11,711 men, published in the Annals of Internal MedicineFor event dates and times you can follow J'Que on www.jquenow.com or any social media @jquenow.Tune in to "The Wine Cellar" featuring J'Que Monday Nights 8 pm CST on blis.fm