Schubert's "Auf dem Strom" with Obbligato transcribed for Clarinet
Noteworthy Sheet Music publishes a new edition of Franz Schubert's gorgeous lied "Auf dem Strom", arranged for Voice with A-Clarinet Obbligato and Piano.
The great Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert (1797-1828) was a master at creating extremely beautiful, melodic, emotional lieder. His song Auf dem Strom (On the River), for voice with horn obbligato and piano accompaniment, provided a musical setting for the text of the eponymous poem written by the German poet and music critic Ludwig Rellstab. The lyrics tell the story of a sad parting, of the yearning and loneliness that sets in as the narrator bids farewell to a loved one on shore, while his river journey carries him away towards the sea. Auf dem Strom was written for Schubert's sole public concert, in 1828, the final year of his life and the first anniversary of Beethoven's death. The song is considered to have been composed by Schubert as a means of paying tribute to his great predecessor, and of establishing himself as Beethoven's worthy successor.
In the premier performance of Auf dem Strom the obbligato part was played by Josef Lewy on horn, the instrument for which the obbligato was written and which undoubtedly can provide an appropriately mournful, sentimental character to the piece. However, an alternate obbligato version for cello was also published. Now, Noteworthy Sheet Music provides an A-clarinet version of the obbligato part, in expectation that clarinetists and their audiences will appreciate this addition to the voice/clarinet/
"Auf dem Strom" is available as a downloadable PDF accessed from the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the new release mentioned above and other NSM editions. New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.
