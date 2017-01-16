 
Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Schubert's "Auf dem Strom" with Obbligato transcribed for Clarinet

Noteworthy Sheet Music publishes a new edition of Franz Schubert's gorgeous lied "Auf dem Strom", arranged for Voice with A-Clarinet Obbligato and Piano.
 
 
Schubert “Auf dem Strom” for Voice, A-Clarinet Obbligato, and Piano
Schubert “Auf dem Strom” for Voice, A-Clarinet Obbligato, and Piano
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources.  NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute.  They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire.  Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website (www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com).

The great Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert (1797-1828) was a master at creating extremely beautiful, melodic, emotional lieder.  His song Auf dem Strom (On the River), for voice with horn obbligato and piano accompaniment, provided a musical setting for the text of the eponymous poem written by the German poet and music critic Ludwig Rellstab.  The lyrics tell the story of a sad parting, of the yearning and loneliness that sets in as the narrator bids farewell to a loved one on shore, while his river journey carries him away towards the sea.  Auf dem Strom was written for Schubert's sole public concert, in 1828, the final year of his life and the first anniversary of Beethoven's death.  The song is considered to have been composed by Schubert as a means of paying tribute to his great predecessor, and of establishing himself as Beethoven's worthy successor.  For further details about this and other aspects of Auf dem Strom, please see the fascinating, in-depth analysis of the piece by Graham Johnson © 2000 that can be found on the Hyperion Records website (http://www.hyperion-records.co.uk/dw.asp?dc=W1661_GBAJY0003701).

In the premier performance of Auf dem Strom the obbligato part was played by Josef Lewy on horn, the instrument for which the obbligato was written and which undoubtedly can provide an appropriately mournful, sentimental character to the piece.  However, an alternate obbligato version for cello was also published.  Now, Noteworthy Sheet Music provides an A-clarinet version of the obbligato part, in expectation that clarinetists and their audiences will appreciate this addition to the voice/clarinet/piano repertoire.  The new edition, which includes a piano score and parts for voice and A-clarinet obbligato, has been published in the belief that a well-played clarinet can aptly contribute a suitably complex, dolorous essence and tone that will do justice to this highly romantic lied by Schubert.  Schubert himself created one of his most wonderful and popular works, Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, with clarinet obbligato, and it is hoped that he would welcome this adaptation of Auf dem Strom for clarinet.

"Auf dem Strom" is available as a downloadable PDF accessed from the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/sheet-music/ensemble....  The webpage also provides a link to a free preview page of the score.

Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the new release mentioned above and other NSM editions.  New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.
