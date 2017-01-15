News By Tag
Local high school string quartet to join the pros
The Saguaro (Scottsdale)
Here's the rundown:
The show: "In My Life" is the musical retelling of the Beatles story through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein and featuring the live music of renowned tribute band Abbey Road. The band features Chris Paul Overall ("Paul"), Nathaniel Bott ("John"), Zak Schaffer ("George") and Axel Clarke ("Ringo"). Brian Epstein is played by Murphy Martin. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Orange County Register at one point declaring, "If you see one tribute show, see this one --smart and loads of fun." The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades.
The string quartet: Saguaro High seniors Alex Garza and Cameron Whyte and sophomores Davis Whyte and Austin Thurman will join the band for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with Saguaro High's most advanced orchestra, the Symphonic Orchestra, all quartet members have performed with prestigious area youth symphonies, including the Metropolitan Youth Symphony, the Youth Symphony of the Southwest, Arizona Music Educator Association's (AMEA) Regional Orchestras, the Arizona All-state Orchestra and Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) Honors Orchestras. Quartet members consistently receive superior ratings at musical festivals, including Arizona Band and Orchestra Association (ABODA) competitions, Heritage Festivals, Music in the Parks Festivals and Phoenix Youth Symphony Guild Concerto competitions.
How the "Beatles" connection was started: The producers of "In My Life" approached Saguaro Orchestra Director Eileen Wright looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly uses a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles fans: Davis and Cameron Whyte and Garza are the quartet's Beatles fans.
"I remember cooking with my grandmother when I was 12 years old and singing songs from the "Rubber Soul" album together," said Garza.
Cameron Whyte's favorite Fab Four tune is "A Day in the Life."
"It will be fun to perform the orchestral build up for that song at the Beatles show," he said.
Quartet for hire: The Saguaro High String Quartet performs at weddings, senior centers and other community events under the name "16 Strings." They may be contacted by calling Cameron Whyte at (480) 559-0566 or by email at Cameron.stafford.whyte@
The details: In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles is the award-winning musical biography of the Beatles through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein, featuring the live music of renowned tribute band, Abbey Road. The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades. The smash hit production performs at the Herberger Theater Center on Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $46 - $75 and may be purchased online at www.herbergertheater.org, by phone at 602.252.8497 or at the Theater Box Office. The Herberger Theater is located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix, AZ 85004. The show is appropriate for all ages.
