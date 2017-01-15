News By Tag
Where the Best Limousine Service Washington DC Has to Offer Can Be Found
You'll find companies that have been around for just a year or less, a few years, or many, many years. DC Limousine Service is one of the latter companies. They have been providing the best DC limo service for more than two decades. They have transported some VIP dignitaries, politicians, and celebrities all throughout the area. They've also taken business executives to important power meetings, lower-level employees to and from the airports, and couples to their anniversary dinner.
There's a reason why DC Limousine Service has been around for so many years. A company doesn't survive that long without providing the best service, safety, and on-time reliability they possibly can. As a limousine service in DC, this company has one of the best on-time service records around.
In fact, few other transportation companies throughout the region can even boast the same safety and on-time service record that DC Limousine Service can.
They take clients to Dulles international Airport on a daily basis and even provide BWI limo service for clients throughout the Greater DC Metro Area and all the way up and Baltimore and the surrounding Maryland and Northern Virginia region.
They offer immediate billing, can handle last-minute reservations, are ideally suited for those looking for VIP treatment, offer complementary bottled water and mints for all guests, and are one of the only transportation companies in the region that provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service and support.
When it comes to safety, this company hires only safest, most experienced drivers, putting them through a rigorous interview process, background screening, safe driver training, and regular drug testing. Every single one of their limos and buses are incredibly well-maintained and inspected after each use. This helps to improve safety and reliability.
They also have the latest GPS navigation equipment installed on every vehicle and that means they can get around almost any traffic delay, time and time again. Their phone number for more information or to make the reservation is 202.765.2350. Their website is www.limoservicedc.net.
About DC Limousine Service:
There are some key aspects that the founders of DC Limousine Service wanted to focus on: safety, reliability, and comfort. They've achieved that with all of their vehicles, and more, having been successful for more than 20 years. They offer immediate billing, can handle short notice reservations, and have one of the largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose, making them one of the best in the region.
Limo Service DC
(202) 765-2350
***@dclimousineservicerentals.com
