 
News By Tag
* Bwi Limo Service
* DC Limo Service
* Limousine Service DC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

Where the Best Limousine Service Washington DC Has to Offer Can Be Found

Airport trips to special events, you deserve to have a leader in the industry. Get Instant price quote today!
 
 
BWI Limo Service
BWI Limo Service
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bwi Limo Service
DC Limo Service
Limousine Service DC

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Services

WASHINGTON - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- You're looking for the best limousine service Washington, DC has to offer. When you go online and look up limos or buses, you're going to find a wide range of options.

You'll find companies that have been around for just a year or less, a few years, or many, many years. DC Limousine Service is one of the latter companies. They have been providing the best DC limo service for more than two decades. They have transported some VIP dignitaries, politicians, and celebrities all throughout the area. They've also taken business executives to important power meetings, lower-level employees to and from the airports, and couples to their anniversary dinner.

There's a reason why DC Limousine Service has been around for so many years. A company doesn't survive that long without providing the best service, safety, and on-time reliability they possibly can. As a limousine service in DC, this company has one of the best on-time service records around.

In fact, few other transportation companies throughout the region can even boast the same safety and on-time service record that DC Limousine Service can.

They take clients to Dulles international Airport on a daily basis and even provide BWI limo service for clients throughout the Greater DC Metro Area and all the way up and Baltimore and the surrounding Maryland and Northern Virginia region.

They offer immediate billing, can handle last-minute reservations, are ideally suited for those looking for VIP treatment, offer complementary bottled water and mints for all guests, and are one of the only transportation companies in the region that provide 24 hour a day, 7 day week customer service and support.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8UV1a1z7Ow&spfreload=10



When it comes to safety, this company hires only safest, most experienced drivers, putting them through a rigorous interview process, background screening, safe driver training, and regular drug testing. Every single one of their limos and buses are incredibly well-maintained and inspected after each use. This helps to improve safety and reliability.

They also have the latest GPS navigation equipment installed on every vehicle and that means they can get around almost any traffic delay, time and time again. Their phone number for more information or to make the reservation is 202.765.2350. Their website is www.limoservicedc.net.

About DC Limousine Service:

There are some key aspects that the founders of DC Limousine Service wanted to focus on: safety, reliability, and comfort. They've achieved that with all of their vehicles, and more, having been successful for more than 20 years. They offer immediate billing, can handle short notice reservations, and have one of the largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose, making them one of the best in the region.

Contact
Limo Service DC
(202) 765-2350
***@dclimousineservicerentals.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dclimousineservicerentals.com
Tags:Bwi Limo Service, DC Limo Service, Limousine Service DC
Industry:Travel
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Limo Service DC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share